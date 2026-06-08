Limited fuel reserves pose risk to Cebu’s growth ambitions

CEBU’S economic momentum could be at risk from fuel supply disruptions unless the Philippines strengthens its energy security framework and strategic petroleum reserves, according to Top Line Group president and chief executive officer Eugene Erik Lim.

Speaking at the Cebu Business Month 2026 Investment and Entrepreneurship Summit, Lim said the country’s limited fuel stockpiles leave businesses vulnerable to geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and volatility in global energy markets.

The executive warned that key growth drivers such as real estate, manufacturing, business process management (BPM) and transportation all depend on a stable and reliable energy supply.

“If you zoom out a little bit and look at Japan, their stockpiling is about 200 to 250 days or more. In the Philippines, petroleum inventory is only around 57 to 58 days,” Lim said.

He noted that Cebu has continued to attract investments in property development, outsourcing and other industries, but said long-term growth could be jeopardized without stronger safeguards against energy supply shocks.

“We’re talking about real estate developments, jobs, BPMs and other industries, but we don’t have the security to make sure that these lifelines can survive,” he said.

Lim’s remarks come amid growing concerns over potential supply disruptions stemming from geopolitical conflicts and instability in global oil markets. He said countries with larger fuel reserves are better equipped to cushion their economies from sudden price spikes and supply shortages.

Citing Japan as an example, Lim said the country has invested heavily in strategic stockpiling despite its dependence on imported fuel.

“Japan was able to plan for several years to make sure that its economy would continue running despite supply shocks, inflation or other disruptions,” he said.

Lim emphasized that building energy resilience requires close collaboration between the government and the private sector, particularly as Cebu seeks to sustain investment inflows and strengthen its position as one of the country’s fastest-growing regional economies.

“We have to work hand in hand, not only on the private sector front but also on the government front,” he said. “The essence of partnership is trust and how we amplify each other across different industries.”

He said stronger strategic stockpiling policies and long-term energy planning would help ensure that economic expansion remains resilient even during periods of global uncertainty.

For Top Line, which operates fuel distribution and retail service station businesses, energy resilience has become an increasingly important part of its growth strategy.

Lim said the company is expanding partnerships in emerging technologies, including electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar energy solutions and other value-added services, to support the country’s evolving energy needs.

Industry leaders attending the summit likewise underscored the importance of reliable energy supplies in maintaining investor confidence and supporting Cebu’s development ambitions.

As the province continues to attract foreign investments and large-scale projects, Lim said energy security must be elevated as a national priority.

“These are very critical times,” he said. “If we want industries to thrive for generations, we have to make sure the foundations are in place.” / KOC