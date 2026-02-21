Limited rooms, Async shift

AS ENROLLMENT increases, schools need more classrooms and facilities. Due to limited resources and space, schools often struggle to accommodate all students, leading to asynchronous classes, overcrowded schedules, and inadequate learning environments.

Many students prefer this setup because they can attend classes from their preferred location. They may attend classes at home or anywhere with a strong internet connection. This flexibility allows them to manage their time better, balance other responsibilities and complete pending tasks.

Marygrace Pabia, a first-year nursing student from Cebu Doctors’ University, said, “During asynchronous classes, feedback from both teachers and students is often delayed.” She also mentioned that, although this setup provides flexibility, she still prefers face-to-face classes because learning is more effective that way.

“It’s honestly draining to deal with asynchronous classes,” said James Arven Balayong, a first-year electrical engineering student from Cebu Technological University. “Studying engineering at home is much more difficult compared to a face-to-face setup, where I can ask my instructor questions or brainstorm with my classmates.”

Samantha Nicole Sevillino, a first-year political science student from the University of the Visayas, shared that asynchronous classes lessen students’ expenses since they don’t have to pay for fare.

However, she added that students are not as productive as they would be in a face-to-face setup. Education experts note that while asynchronous learning can serve as a practical solution to overcrowded classrooms, it should not replace the value of interactive and face-to-face instruction.

They emphasized that schools must continue improving facilities, expanding classroom spaces, and investing in educational resources to ensure that students receive quality learning without sacrificing engagement.

As student populations continue to grow, institutions are encouraged to develop long-term strategies that balance accessibility, flexibility, and effective teaching methods. Addressing classroom shortages and improving learning environments will help ensure that all students are supported academically and are given equal opportunities to succeed regardless of the learning setup.

Aryan Orat / University of the Visayas