Limpag: Basta Cesafi, estudyante

One of the best cases of how parents and team management can help shape a team was in 2008, when Mario Ceniza benched his starters because they missed practice. I was with the parents who were cheering loudly in the first half and who got silent at half-time when the coach explained to the starters why their actions were bad for the team.

“Paminaw g’yud mo ana boys, para ra na sa inyo, (Listen carefully, boys, this one’s for your own good),” one of the parents, a friend of mine, told me as we watched the scene.

I’ve forgotten the tournament, Springdale’s opponent, or whether they won, but I’ve never forgotten that scene. Those boys have turned to become successful men in life, and I think how their coach molded them as athletes was a factor. And how they were not coddled when they were disciplined was also a factor.

Things like that come into my mind whenever I read how some of CBSAA’s supporters reacted to Cesafi’s stern warning to their players to behave.

It seems they think Cesafi is out to get them because they have a chance to win the title. No. It was never about their players ability to win games but whether their players can behave.

It. Is. That. Simple.

So far, they haven’t gotten it.

But so far, too, they’ve behaved well on court. Which is what the whole thing is about. I hope their good behavior continues. Having another contender is good for a league that has seen only two high school champions in its 23-year history.

Will the CBSAA be that third team? As the cliché goes, whether that happens, it’s all on them.

ANOTHER CESAFI HEADACHE. With all the attention on the CBSAA, the University of San Jose-Recoletos and Liceo de Cagayan are having a huge sigh of relief.

Sorry to break that, because this is a big thing.

I was told that one player, who was sought by other schools, played for Liceo but submitted his records from a previous school for the screening. You have to pass at least 60 percent of your units in the previous two semesters to qualify.

And that player’s failure to mention the Cagayan school begs a lot of questions. So I asked a friend to ask the school registrar.

Yep, the guy was enrolled there. There have also been a lot of other inquiries that the registrar has been advised not to talk about and just wait for an official request for the school record, which in this case, should come from USJ-R.

And here comes the headache for Cesafi. No one is officially filing a complaint, so USJ-R isn’t compelled to ask for that player’s records during his one-sem stay at Liceo.

But if this goes under the radar, it could set a precedent, leading to more headaches. “Hey USJ-R did it, why can’t we?”

At this point, USJ-R can take the higher ground and act without waiting for the Cesafi as it may count for them.

These two cases remind me of Sir Bernard Villamor’s tagline for Cesafi during the CIT-U president’s stint as the head of the league.

“Basta Cesafi, estudyante.” It’s a play on Virginia Hotdog’s “Basta hotdog, Virginia.”

It’s very simple but it tells you what Cesafi is all about—character, not titles, matters most.