Limpag: CCSC’s photo finish

Seven days, that’s the minimum curing period for a track oval. I got that from a friend who’s in the business of laying track oval. The Cebu City Sports Center, the venue for the athletics event of the Palarong Pambansa, is starting to look red and if the contractor finishes it in a week or two, there will be time enough for the curing period.

This is a photo finish that Cebu City and the rest of the sports community didn’t need.

But it is what it is.

Now that it seems sure that we won’t be known as the only host not to have finished its main venue on time, it’s time for us to get behind the host and help make the Palarong Pambansa a successful one. It’s cliche but a community effort goes a long way.

There are simple things we can do. Answer questions on directions or give the best route should visitors ask us. Give them the best tips on your favorite hangouts or restos. Or, when then there’s a Palaro bus or van behind us, we can let them past.

Of course, while we can be there at the venue for our home athletes, let’s not forget to cheer too for the visitors, especially if they win a gold medal or set a record.

All these things can make for a wonderful Palaro experience.

One big benefit of hosting the Palaro is that the local community can enjoy the new venues after the games and the refurbished CCSC track oval and football field is manna from heaven for the local running and football communities who have longed to use them.

The alternate venue, the Dynamic Herb Sports Stadium is too far for most and having the CCSC host football events again is good news for everyone.

I hope the CCSC management will include proper care of the track oval once football games resume at the CCSC. We can’t have thousands of football cleats stepping on the new oval as players cross it to get to their matches.

