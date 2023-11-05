Limpag: Coco is the plot twist the PFF needs

For the past 10 years or so, just as the Azkal’s popularity was dwindling, one of the dreams of Philippine football fans is to be treated right by the Philippine Football Federation. Sure, Dan Palami and the rest of team management appreciate the fans, but there has always been an adversarial relationship between fans and the PFF.

I think one time the home fans weren’t allowed to do the things the visiting fans were allowed, which is just one of the reasons why former PFF gen sec Edwin Gastanes was never popular with fans.

And then here comes Coco Torre, the PFL commissioner who was appointed gen sec just last month.

And what was his first act? To reach out to fans. Heck the first group he met was the Ultras Filipinas as part of his push to get 10,000 fans in the next home game of the Azkals.

I was there at the Rizal Memorial in 2011 the night we played Kuwait, when Stephen Schrock hit that rocket of a shot sending everyone to their feet screaming wildly. I think the noise level rivaled that of the Panaad crowd when Chieffy Caligdong scored that wondergoal against Mongolia in February, 2010.

The football crowd has largely disappeared over the years and there were a lot of factors I think and it was not just about how, sometimes, the fans felt taken for granted by the PFF.

Now, we get a re-set or a restart. Coco, I think, was just one of the fans back in 2010 before he joined the PFL so he knows what fans want. And he knows what it takes to get them back.

In an interview with Rick Olivares, another old-timer who’s been writing and supporting Philippine football pre-2010, he wants fan zones pre-kick-off and even beer in those fan zones. Beer before a football match in the Philippines? I think this was one of the fantasies the Blue-Haired Fanatic and I talked about a decade or so ago.

Alcohol gave birth to the Blue Haired Fanatic and though I’m not wishing for any pitch invasion, I’m hoping this generation’s version or versions of the Blue-Haired Fanatic will be born in the next home game.

“We are sticking our necks out there for the headcount and we do not want to fall flat on our faces...But I feel the excitement towards Philippine football again,” Coco told Rick.

The feeling is mutual.

I haven’t been excited about an Azkals’ home game in years and Coco’s move changes that.

I hope he succeeds. His success is everyone’s success.

To those who can, please heed Coco’s call.