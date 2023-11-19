Limpag: Coco Torre brings fans back to the stands

Nov. 16, 2023, seemed like a trip down memory lane when more than 10,000 fans showed up for the Philippines World Cup qualifiers match against Vietnam at the Rizal Memorial Stadium. It was the biggest home crowd in close to a decade and rekindled memories when Rizal Memorial was jampacked whenever the Azkals were playing.

The biggest home game that I can remember was on Feb. 9, 2011, when Panaad Park and Stadium hosted the Philippines vs. Mongolia match. The crowd was huge because there were double bookings and fans realized other fans bought the same ticket.

There were no such hiccups on Nov. 16 and the Philippine Football Federation, thanks to general secretary Coco Torre, did everything right, from getting in touch with the fans weeks before the game to holding party zones.

Sure, we lost, but getting the fans back to the stands and getting men’s football back in the conversation is for me, a success in itself.

Coco, of course, will deflect the credit and say it’s a team effort but no one has done what he has done, get fans fully involved. His predecessor alienated fans with his policies and Coco is doing things the other way around.

There’s a second game against Indonesia on Nov. 21 and I hope the crowd will be back.

The Azkals deserve all the support they can get.

AGBONG DEBACLE. University of San Jose-Recoletos player EJ Agbong hasn’t seen action ever since his eligibility to play this season was questioned by the league.

The easiest way to end all speculation is for Agbong to sign an authorization letter so Liceo de Cagayan can release his grades to the Cesafi (Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc.) screening committee but he won’t, which of course raises a lot of questions.

Remember, he submitted his grades at Liceo to the screening committee already and by refusing to sign the authorization letter, does that mean Agbong is afraid the Liceo grades Cesafi received through USJ-R will not be the same as the Liceo grades Cesafi will receive directly from the school?

The last time someone dared submit tampered records in the Cesafi was in 2015, and those involved were meted lifetime bans. It didn’t involve grades but it was too blatant that one 25-year-old player tried to pass himself off as a 17-year-old so he could play in the high school division.

An embarrassed Southwestern University canceled the scholarships of nine players and sent them home to Cagayan de Oro City.

Is the Agbong issue a case of history repeating itself?

We will just have to wait and see where the latest chapter of this saga takes us.