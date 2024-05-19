Limpag: Finally, a grassroots program worth its name

Back in 2005, the whole world was amazed when the Japanese Football Association released its 2050 plan, a long-term project designed to end with Japan winning the World Cup in 2050.
The joke was it was so long-term that players who would be in that Japanese team in 2050 would be the grandkids of the then-current players.
I wished we had something like that back then; officials who’d think long-term. Well back then we had the Center for Football Excellence, a program that was designed for the Philippines to win the Southeast Asian Games in 2015.
But that program never went beyond speeches and media interviews.
We also had our version of a six-month promise, before the former president made it a campaign promise. And again, it never went beyond a soundbite.
Now, it seems we finally have one in John Guttierez, who, if he succeeds in his plan, wouldn’t see the fruit of his project in 10 years.
The PFF has signed an agreement with Football Starts at Home for a nationwide program to advance the game. In a post on Twitter, Tom Byer cited the country’s 115 million population as one of the reasons why he’s excited about the program.
That’s a bit misleading. Yes, we do have 100 million plus Pinoys but we’d be lucky if 10 percent of that number play sports and of that 10 percent, we’d be lucky if 0.01 percent play football.
There’s a reason why it’s mostly the sons and daughters of players who play football—access. They know where to play and who to contact if they want their kids to play.
That avenue is not open to all and it’s not just the glaring lack of facilities, but the lack of awareness of the sport as well.
I had a brief chat with Vince Santos, a friend in football for more than two decades who is now back in the PFF and I asked him if the program will work with that or around that problem.
He said they would work around that while building more infrastructure.
Before, grassroots talk in the PFF has always centered on starting age group tournaments and yes, it has become so common that we think that IS grassroots.
But it’s not.
This is grassroots football.
It’s time we get as many kids as we can into the game, not just the sons and daughters of former players. That’s how we increase the football community.
Right now, the current generation of players already belongs to the same football community. We need thousands, if not millions of first-generation players.
And I think this is what Guttierez’s program will address.
Which is precisely what we need.
It’s also the perfect time. While we tap the diaspora for talents in the senior teams, we can nurture this program until the first batches of kids who learned the game through this program become eligible for the senior teams.
Like I said, the fruits of this program will be harvested 10 years from now.