Limpag: It’s official: Jared Bahay goes to Ateneo

I got a call from Dr. Rhoel Dejano yesterday morning, inviting me to an evening press conference for Jared Bahay’s announcement. Unfortunately, since I’m now based three hours away from Cebu City, I couldn’t attend it.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, last night’s press conference was to announce Bahay’s ultimate destination — Ateneo de Manila University. Bahay chose Ateneo because it meant his playing time would be assured, unlike his previous school of choice the University of the Philippines, which has a loaded lineup at the guard position.

The announcement should also end the various advances from other schools hoping to get Bahay’s services as the top high school player has been a target of Manila-based schools since he announced that he was going back on a commitment to UP.

Again, whether money is involved is up to Bahay and his family, and we can’t take that against them since that is how the collegiate basketball scene works. If you have the talent and the big schools think you are worth millions, you have to be crazy to turn that down.

Besides, the lifespan of a basketball player isn’t that long. And Bahay, no matter how good he is, isn’t assured of a pro career. Whatever he earns right now from his skills will help his family for life.

And that’s every Pinoy student’s dream, athlete or not.

THIRSTY IN AUGUST. January is usually the month when local clubs prepare for the biggest festival in town, the Thirsty Football Cup, but the organizers made a surprise announcement, saying their event will be moved to August due to the unavailability of the Cebu City Sports Center.

What’s surprising is that the organizers preferred to move it to August and wait for the CCSC to be available rather than hold it at the Dynamic Herb Sports Complex, Cebu’s de facto home for football for the past years.

I’ve heard some complaints from the community that playing at Dynamic Herb isn’t easy on the wallet, which is understandable considering that it’s a for-profit establishment.

I think the decision of the organizers will be popular for fans and players alike since CCSC remains the top choice for them for the game.

And with the CCSC set to be rehabilitated for the Palarong Pambansa, I’m sure the pitch will be in pristine condition come August.