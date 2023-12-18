Limpag: Philta is back but has it changed?

The Philippine Tennis Association (Philta), which was suspended for basically refusing to acknowledge that Philippine tennis exists outside of Manila, is back after an election described as successful by the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Some 158 clubs applied for membership too, with 119 getting approved and to be honest, I scoffed when I read that Philta was overwhelmed by the number.

Don’t they know tennis in the country? In our town alone we have four clubs; that number — 158 — is but a drop in the bucket.

Of course, the 158 who registered are the ones who happened to know from someone that Philta’s accepting registration.

However, it was when I got to the list of regional representatives who were supposedly “voted independently by their regions” that I got to thinking, Philta may be back, Philta may have changed according to the POC, but Philta hasn’t changed.

Take the case of the representative for Central Visayas, Jean Henri Lhuillier.

First, a clarification; no one has done more for Philippine tennis and batted sports than Jean Henri and for those the Sportswriters Association of Cebu, when I was the president, awarded him the presidential award. But I found it odd when I read that he was elected independently by Central Visayas to be its representative.

Because not only did the tennis community in Cebu not hear of an election, it never heard that Philta was re-organizing. That’s how detached Philta was, and I guess, that’s how detached Philta still is.

And if the case for Central Visayas is also true for the rest of the regions, then that’s a pity because Philta’s new iteration is starting on the same wrong footing as its old one.

I’ve been covering Philippine sports since the late ‘90s and people often argue what’s the second most popular sport in the country. Ever since I picked a racket during the pandemic I learned the answer is tennis, not volleyball or football. It’s tennis.

There are vibrant tennis communities that exist outside of Manila, outside of Philta’s purview.

There’s money in tennis. Just the other week I learned P6 million was the pot money for a single tennis match. To be honest, I was hoping Philta would take its suspension as a chance to be truly a national sport association, to involve everyone in Philippine tennis.

December is when all tennis clubs in the country are busy with their Christmas tournaments. Philta could have taken advantage of that. Our club alone has three, and I’m sure that’s the case for most clubs.

Instead we have this, a Philta 2.0 that seems very similar to Philta 1.0.

Still, I’m willing to give Philta the benefit of the doubt, and I hope its program for 2024 will involve tennis clubs in the country.

The 158 clubs who bothered to register is an enough number to start a Davis Cup-type tournament, one that should encourage the clubs who haven’t registered to register.

But that would mean Philta taking a new attitude and approach to Philippine tennis. Or basically, Philta being a new Philta.