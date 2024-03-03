Limpag: Public roads are not the place for endurance races

Recently, clips of a couple of accidents involving participants of an endurance rally involving rich men with their expensive toys surfaced online.

The accidents resulted in two deaths, which is already two too many.

We’ve all seen this type of endurance race involving all sorts of riders — rich, middle class, and any Juan who can afford a monthly payment for a motorcycle.

Just like any group of Pinoys, there are nice and law-abiding members and then there are Class A a--holes. One of the accidents during the latest endurance race involved riders going out of their lane on a winding road, a hare-brained and dangerous move on any ordinary day made more dangerous when done by guys trying to make time for an endurance challenge.

To be honest, I’ve encountered such activities a few times and sometimes, I’d give participants the middle-finger salute when their maneuvering leaves much to be desired.

In a statement, BOSS (BMW Owners Society of Saferiders) patted themselves on the back for “the successful conclusion of this year’s BOSS Ironman Challenge,” before mentioning the unfortunate accidents in the third paragraph.

That those unfortunate accidents wouldn’t have happened if there was no BOSS Ironman Challenge is lost on them.

But rich folks, especially folks who’d like to distinguish themselves that their big bikes are no ordinary big bikes but BMWs, need to flash their toys, and the lack of condemnation from authorities meant there would be more BOSS Ironman Challenges.

How do you make sure these are safe aside from the obvious of not holding one?

How about limiting their time to the 6 a.m.-6 p.m. window since one factor in the accidents may have been the participants’ unfamiliarity of the roads coupled with limited visibility at night.

BOSS said the participants came from all over the nation and everyone who has been on the road knows, you take your time if you’re driving in a place for the first time. You don’t take the same risks or maneuvers as you would on roads you know at the back of your hand.

If motorcycle tourism is what they want to promote, then having them stop by scenic towns or what-not is motorcycle tourism, which helps that potential stop’s economy.

Fumes, traffic, and accidents, which are what the local government units that the BOSS Ironman passed through experienced, is not “motorcycle tourism.”

I hope authorities act before they are forced to act should more accidents happen.