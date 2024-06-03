Limpag: The Sugbo solution

A FEW weeks ago, I wrote that Michael Rama’s six-month suspension would have an unintended benefit--a better staging of the Palarong Pambansa. And it looks like it’s going to be that way as Cebu City is no longer an island in Cebu Province, figuratively that is.

Due to the conflict between Cebu City and Cebu Province, all venues in the Palarong Pambansa were to be limited to Singapore-like Cebu, even if there were questions on whether its venues would be finished on time.

With six weeks to go, the track oval isn’t even finished yet and that’s not counting the curing period, if ever there will be one.

But now that Gov. Gwen Garcia has marshalled the province’s support, with Mandaue City and Lapu-Lapu City also offering its facilities as venues, Cebu City might just get this done.

Though I’d be glad to be proven wrong and the track oval would be finished on time, the Sugbo solution means stadiums like Carcar or even Minglanilla could be tapped to host the marquee athletic events.

Minglanilla is the reason why I doubt the contractor’s promise that the oval would be ready for the Palaro. The Minglanilla oval was laid months ago but was only turned over a few days ago because of the curing period.

The Palaro could spread the athletic venues among Carcar, Minglanilla and Mandaue and since Mayor Ahong Chan and Mayor Jonas Cortes have offered to help, they could lend their buses to help transport the athletes.

That wasn’t an option when Mike Rama was in charge.

The whole of Cebu should offer its best face forward for the Palaro and had the Mike vs. Gwen issue continued, it would have been an awkward situation for Cebu as most of the visitors couldn’t tell or wouldn’t care that Cebu City—not Cebu—was the host.

With six weeks to go, I wish the local organizing committee and the hundreds of men who are working hard behind the scenes all the luck they need to pull out a Palaro hosting that would be unforgettable.