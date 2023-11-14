Limpag: The USJ-R-Cesafi dilemma

I’ve been in sports long enough to know that when someone who is being questioned start saying, “Why are you singling us out, what about the others?” that someone is most likely hiding something.

That’s the case of the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) basketball player EJ Agbong, whose eligiblity to play is being questioned.

Here are the simple facts of the case:

The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation Inc. (Cesafi) rules require players to submit their grades of the two preceding semesters in order to qualify.

USJ-R submitted Agbong’s records at Jose Rizal University (JRU). JRU was the not the last school Agbong attended.

In a comment on the Cesafi page, Chito Sy, who someone told me is the assistant athletic director, said USJ-R didn’t bother to submit Agbong’s Liceo de Cagayan University records because the Cesafi screening committee already approved his JRU records.

That’s a very comical explanation. You knew that the Cesafi rules require records from the two preceding semesters and you knew that the records you submitted did not comply with that.

Of course, the screening committee approved it. There’s a certain degree of trust, that the schools are being honest with the records they submit. And now that the barnyard dung has hit the ceiling, USJ-R is admitting that it did not comply with the Cesafi requirements and tried to pass the blame on the screening committee?

For me, USJ-R’s admission that the last school Agbong attended was Liceo and not JRU should have been enough to disqualify the player as it meant the school failed to comply with the deadline of the Cesafi requirements.

Agbong’s conduct sets a bad precedent. Should this go unresolved, future Cesafi transferees can basically submit doctored records and hide behind the Data Privacy Act once push comes to shove.

Of course, this can all be resolved if all parties will be honest about it. You know, honesty, the thing that Catholic school teaches?

By the way, the USJ-R athletic office better be careful. All this attention on its basketball team has earned the ire of its other varsities who are doing well despite, what I’ve learned, delayed allowances and substandard equipment.

Its football team, I was informed, got Class A imitation football spikes which the team only use for practices as the shoes are not match-fit. Some of its athletes are also venting out online for not having received their allowances, some for as long as six months.

And they all blame it on USJ-R’s fixation with Agbong and basketball.

Tsk. Tsk. Tsk.

Aside from the Cesafi, the USJ-R athletic office has a lot of explaining to do in front of its student body.

Let’s see what happens in the next few days.

B-DAY GREETINGS. By the way, the resident DJ of the Moalboal Office of the Mayor, Janine “Ninja10” Abenido, is extending her birthday greetings to her friend Marivel, who will turn 32 tomorrow.