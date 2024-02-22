Limpag: Will DepEd order hamper Palaro preparations?

In a move that is seen as heaven-sent by our overworked and underpaid public school teachers, the Department of Education issued Order 3 for 2024, or the guidance on the mandatory 30-day vacation of teachers for June 1 to 30.

No voluntary or mandatory tasks are to be assigned to DepEd personnel on those days and all teaching personnel shall not be required to report to their respective schools or to attend DepEd or non-DepEd related activities.

The order basically tells teachers to take a hike on those days, a paid hike mind you.

And I really do think the intent is good.

But here’s the rub.

On June 1 to 30, the best of the best of the student athletes from the public school system will be in their final phase of their training, for the Palarong Pambansa in July. What will happen to them?

Will they be forced to train without supervision? Will their teacher-coaches be forced to defy the DepEd memo? Or will they be exempted?

The order didn’t mention any suspension. So I asked a veteran official, who had been around when the department was still called Decs, what happened to the public school coaches who managed to advance all the way to the Palaro.

“It’s a given,” the official said, “That training for the Palaro will continue.”

It’s the Palaro after all and winning in the Palarong Pambansa does wonders to a teacher’s career. Would he or she risk losing that chance at a Palaro title because of the memo? Because if this memo is followed to the letter, you will have the elite athletes of each region having unsupervised training in that crucial month leading to the Palarong Pambansa.

On the flip side of things, the memo is a burden, too, to Cebu City, this year’s host of the Palarong Pambansa. Countless and nameless teachers are the unsung heroes of the Palaro, making sure that venues and billeting quarters are prepared for the Palaro.

Cebu City just lost a 30-day window to tap the teachers, meaning it has to rely on its own personnel to make sure all the venues and quarters are prepared to host some 12,000 athletes and officials.

And what a crucial 30-day window it is, being the month preceding the hosting of the Palaro.

Whether there will be changes in the “take a vacation” memo, we will find out in the next few days.