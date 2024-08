A LINEMAN of a telecommunication firm’s contractor landed in the hospital after falling from an electric post while inspecting cable wirings on PG Almendres Street, Barangay Poblacion, Danao City, Cebu.

The victim identified as Cesario Nabua, from V. Rama Street, Cebu City sustained fractures to his left arm.

He also complained of back and head pains.

His coworkers said the victim fell from a height of about 20 feet.

It was thought that he had been electrocuted. (DVG, TPT)