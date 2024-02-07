Ling Nam opens 3 new stores

FRUITAS Holdings Inc. is off to a great start as it opened three new Ling Nam restaurants across three major cities in Metro Manila – Quezon City, Caloocan City and Makati City.

This strategic expansion underscores Fruitas Group’s commitment to providing quality dining experiences and strengthening its presence in the industry.

Since Fruitas Group’s acquisition of Ling Nam, Fruitas has continued to innovate by introducing additional formats for Ling Nam.

In addition to the original Ling Nam since 1950 format, Fruitas launched Ling Nam Express, Ling Nam Noodle Bar, and Ling Nam Fried Siopao. As of Feb. 6, 2024, Ling Nam boasts a total of 34 stores nationwide.