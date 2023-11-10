Lining up for fro-yo, worth it? Fave llao llao orders, combos

SunStar Lifestyle writers

Frozen yogurt seems to be in its second life as Cebuanos once again flock to new yogurt stations. In fairness to a few homegrown brands, frozen yogurt has never left Cebu. However, thanks to the recent arrival of a popular Spanish frozen yogurt brand — one that claims to be the best — setting up shop in Cebu City, the fro-yo craze is back.

Everything you need to know about llao llao (pronounced yao yao) can be found online. In summary, the brand thrives on three things — a focus on serving “healthier” gluten-free probiotic frozen yogurt, a fun take on parfait called the “sanum” with which customers can add on their choice of crunch and sauces, and its coolness factor among the youth for its use of sustainable materials for its cups and spoons to its overall look and appeal.

Long queues

On one hand, a multinational brand with approximately 200 stores in 25 countries merits a long queue drawing everyone ranging from passionate yogurt lovers to casual mall-goers. But on the other hand, waiting to be served 45 minutes to an hour for one’s order of frozen yogurt may be pushing it towards the absurd.

But then again, it plays out with the appeal — and they’ve won, earning a story on these pages. So is it worth the long line? No. Eventually with more branches around the city, the queues are expected to dissipate. Is it delicious? Totally.

Fave orders, combos

Here are our favorite orders from the yogurt brand, just in case you need a cheat sheet:

Luis: I thought I would pledge myself to having the biscuit sauce on my petit sanum for life after trying it for the first time. However, my brother recommended another combo and I think it’s amazing. Petit sanum with strawberry, mango, granola crunch, topped with pistachio sauce. Winner.

Pau: I decided to try llao llao as a solution to combat the scorching Cebu heat. For a refreshingly delightful yet not overly sweet treat, I recommend the medium-sized tub, topped with kiwi, crispy corn cereal crunch and a drizzle of fruits of the forest sauce.

Juju: I try to stick to a combo that will not send my insulin levels on a rollercoaster ride. It might be a real snooze-fest but I try to stick with medium tub, strawberries, corn flakes and skip the sauce.

Kai: I can’t deny the enticing promise of a guilt-free dessert, so what’s my secret key? Indulging in the toppings. Frozen yogurt is already healthy (or at least I’m convincing myself of that), so it’s only right to pair it with some delightful confectionery combinations. My go-to toppings for any frozen yogurt dessert include Biscoff sauce, crushed graham crackers, strawberries, candied granola and almonds.

Chan: I’ve honestly never tasted fro-yo before. So as soon as I strutted into the fro-yo joint after lining for what felt like an hour, I looked at the menu and saw all the choices and thought, “Gurl.” I went in blind and snagged a hefty sanum with dragon fruit, strawberries and kiwi, sprinkled with granola, cereal, topped with fruits of the forest sauce. To my surprise, my random combination worked. Would recommend 10/10.

Find llao llao in Ayala Center Cebu and SM Seaside City Cebu. Another branch is opening in SM City Cebu soon.