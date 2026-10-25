Lino Cayetano’s wife pregnant with their fourth child

Fille Cainglet announced on Instagram that she is pregnant with her fourth child with film director Lino Cayetano.

In a video, the former volleyball player is seen wearing a two-piece swimsuit at the beach while cradling her baby bump.

Lino, a former Taguig City congressman and mayor, shared the announcement on Facebook.

“Here it is! The big announcement! Baby No. 4 is on the way! Thank You, Lord!” Cayetano wrote.

He recently became the new general manager of People’s Television Network (PTV 4) after being appointed to the position by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

The couple have three children, aged 12, 10 and 8. They married in December 2013 in a garden wedding in Mactan, Cebu. / TRC S