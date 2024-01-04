Linsanity in Manila: New Taipei downs Meralco

FORMER NBA star Jeremy Lin thrilled Filipino fans and led the New Taipei Kings to an 89-77 win over the Meralco Bolts in the 2023-24 East Asia Super League (EASL) on Wednesday night, Jan. 3, 2024 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig.

Lin, who gained immense worldwide popularity during his remarkable run with the New York Knicks in 2012, fired in 23 points highlighted by consecutive three-pointers that sparked an 11-0 run to put the Kings in front.

Lin, who’s now 35, added 10 rebounds to help the Kings stay unbeaten in three games in this competition.

Yang Chin-min added 13 markers, while Kenny Manigault had 12 points, nine boards, and four assists. Hayden Blankley, who’s familiar with Philippine basketball owing to his time with the Bay Area Dragons in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, had seven points, two rebounds and two assists.

Meralco fell to 1-4.