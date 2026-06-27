Lionel Richie falls ill, cuts concert short

AMERICAN music legend and Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie, 77, was forced to end his concert early at the Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul, Minnesota, after experiencing dizziness.

The June 24 show marked the opening night of his Sing a Song All Night Long 26-city North American tour with Earth, Wind & Fire. However, after about an hour of singing and dancing, Richie sat down on stage while performing “Dancing on the Ceiling.”

“When you’re feeling dizzy, sit your ass down,” he told the audience before moving to the piano to perform “Three Times a Lady.”

Richie later left the stage and did not return. About 40 minutes later, the band’s saxophonist announced that the singer would not be able to continue the show due to his condition.

“Unfortunately, Lionel is not feeling well. He won’t be able to continue. Additional information will be available,” the saxophonist told concertgoers.

Richie was taken to the hospital that night and is reportedly in good condition.

Among his biggest hits are “Hello,” “My Love,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Stuck on You,” “Penny Lover” and “Endless Love,” his classic duet with Diana Ross./ TRC S