Cebu

List: Cebu goes culinary 2025 gold medalists

List: Cebu goes culinary 2025 gold medalists
EDITOR: Luis A. Quibranza III DESIGNER: Dexter Duran live@sunstar.com.ph #SunStarLIVE
Published on

The bi-annual Cebu Goes Culinary showcase was held on Sept. 26 and 27, 2025, at SM Seaside City Cebu. The event was co-organized by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) and the National Food Showdown. This year’s theme was “Balik Isla: Foraging the Philippine Countryside.”

The competitions were divided into two divisions: “Professional,” featuring Cebu’s leading hotels and resorts, and “Student,” with participants from Cebu and across the Visayas.

Each category was judged by a panel of culinary experts, who awarded contestants Gold, Silver, Bronze and Diploma honors.

Two Gold Awards received special distinctions for perfect scores: Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort for “Bisaya Regional Coffee,” and NUSTAR Resort & Casino–Team 1 for “Bisaya Regional Tablea.”

In the overall standings, the University of Cebu–Banilad and the University of San Jose–Recoletos tied for the top spot in the Student Category (both scoring 95). NUSTAR Resort & Casino–Team 1 claimed the Professional Category championship with a score of 105.

Here is the full list of Gold medalists:

Klasika Moderna Kulinarya: Sutukil–Sinugba, Tinowa, Kinilaw (Traditional and Modern) using Saltwater Seafood

Professional Category:

- Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel

- Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu

- Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu

- Savoy Hotel Mactan

Student Category:

- University of San Jose–Recoletos

Best Traditional/Modern Regional Cooking Technique: Puso (Traditional and Modern)

Professional Category:

- Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino

- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 2)

Student Category:

- University of San Jose–Recoletos

Best Regional Ingredient–Bagoong: Bagoong Isda/Ginamos (Traditional and Modern)

Professional Category:

None

Student Category:

None

Best Regional Ingredient–Vinegar: Coconut Vinegar (Traditional and Modern)

Professional Category:

- Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan

- Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino

Student Category:

- None

Pica-Pica: Cebuano Bar Chow–Pungko Pungko

Professional Category:

- Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino

Student Category:

- None

Pralines: Bisaya Flavors with Modern Presentation

Professional Category:

- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 1)

Student Category:

- None

Mocktail Mixing: Bisaya Regional Fresh Mango Mocktails using Ripe Mango or Green Mango

Professional Category:

- Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel

- bai Hotel Cebu

Student Category:

- University of St. La Salle

- Western Leyte College

- University of Cebu–Main Campus

Coffee Concoction: Bisaya Regional Coffee (Classic & Unique)

Professional Category:

- Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort (Gold Medal with Distinction – 100.00)

- Seda Central Bloc Cebu

Student Category:

- University of Cebu–Banilad

Cacao Concoction: Bisaya Regional Tablea (Classic & Unique)

Professional Category:

- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 1) (Gold Medal with Distinction – 100.00)

- Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel

Student Category:

- None

Cocktail Mixing: Bisaya Regional Spirits/Liquor

Professional Category:

- Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel

Student Category:

- None

Kakanin: Puto Maya (Traditional and Modern)

Professional Category:

- Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu

- Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa

Student Category:

- University of San Carlos

CHEF MYRNA SEGISMUNDO, FOUNDER OF NATIONAL FOOD SHOWDOWN
CHEF MYRNA SEGISMUNDO, FOUNDER OF NATIONAL FOOD SHOWDOWN

The Pantry Chef: Regional Fruit/Vegetable Kinilaw

Professional Category:

- Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort

Student Category:

- University of Cebu–Banilad

Creative Cake Decoration: Balik Isla

Professional Category:

- Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu

- Seda Ayala Center Cebu

Student Category:

- University of Cebu–Main Campus

Wedding Cake: Garden

Professional Category:

- Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu

Student Category:

- Western Leyte College

Table Setting with Floral Centerpiece: Sinulog Festival

Professional Category:

- Montebello Villa Hotel

- bai Hotel Cebu

- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 2)

Student Category:

- University of St. La Salle

- University of Cebu–Main Campus

Flairtending: Bisaya Regional Spirit using local wines and spirits

Professional Category:

- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 1)

Student Category:

- None

Potatoes USA Special Competition: Bisaya Pica-Pica Appetizer

Student Category (Special Competition):

- University of Cebu–Banilad (Elesio Arconada Jr.)

- University of St. La Salle (Miguel Andre Del Mar)

Overall Champions

Professional Category:

- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 1)

Student Category:

- University of San Jose–Recoletos

- University of Cebu–Banilad

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph