List: Cebu goes culinary 2025 gold medalists

The bi-annual Cebu Goes Culinary showcase was held on Sept. 26 and 27, 2025, at SM Seaside City Cebu. The event was co-organized by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) and the National Food Showdown. This year’s theme was “Balik Isla: Foraging the Philippine Countryside.”

The competitions were divided into two divisions: “Professional,” featuring Cebu’s leading hotels and resorts, and “Student,” with participants from Cebu and across the Visayas.

Each category was judged by a panel of culinary experts, who awarded contestants Gold, Silver, Bronze and Diploma honors.

Two Gold Awards received special distinctions for perfect scores: Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort for “Bisaya Regional Coffee,” and NUSTAR Resort & Casino–Team 1 for “Bisaya Regional Tablea.”

In the overall standings, the University of Cebu–Banilad and the University of San Jose–Recoletos tied for the top spot in the Student Category (both scoring 95). NUSTAR Resort & Casino–Team 1 claimed the Professional Category championship with a score of 105.

Here is the full list of Gold medalists: