List: Cebu goes culinary 2025 gold medalists

The bi-annual Cebu Goes Culinary showcase was held on Sept. 26 and 27, 2025, at SM Seaside City Cebu. The event was co-organized by the Hotel, Resort and Restaurant Association of Cebu Inc. (HRRACI) and the National Food Showdown. This year’s theme was “Balik Isla: Foraging the Philippine Countryside.”
The competitions were divided into two divisions: “Professional,” featuring Cebu’s leading hotels and resorts, and “Student,” with participants from Cebu and across the Visayas.
Each category was judged by a panel of culinary experts, who awarded contestants Gold, Silver, Bronze and Diploma honors.
Two Gold Awards received special distinctions for perfect scores: Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort for “Bisaya Regional Coffee,” and NUSTAR Resort & Casino–Team 1 for “Bisaya Regional Tablea.”
In the overall standings, the University of Cebu–Banilad and the University of San Jose–Recoletos tied for the top spot in the Student Category (both scoring 95). NUSTAR Resort & Casino–Team 1 claimed the Professional Category championship with a score of 105.
Here is the full list of Gold medalists:
Klasika Moderna Kulinarya: Sutukil–Sinugba, Tinowa, Kinilaw (Traditional and Modern) using Saltwater Seafood
Professional Category:
- Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel
- Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu
- Dusit Thani Mactan Cebu
- Savoy Hotel Mactan
Student Category:
- University of San Jose–Recoletos
Best Traditional/Modern Regional Cooking Technique: Puso (Traditional and Modern)
Professional Category:
- Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino
- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 2)
Student Category:
- University of San Jose–Recoletos
Best Regional Ingredient–Bagoong: Bagoong Isda/Ginamos (Traditional and Modern)
Professional Category:
None
Student Category:
None
Best Regional Ingredient–Vinegar: Coconut Vinegar (Traditional and Modern)
Professional Category:
- Crimson Resort and Spa Mactan
- Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino
Student Category:
- None
Pica-Pica: Cebuano Bar Chow–Pungko Pungko
Professional Category:
- Waterfront Airport Hotel and Casino
Student Category:
- None
Pralines: Bisaya Flavors with Modern Presentation
Professional Category:
- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 1)
Student Category:
- None
Mocktail Mixing: Bisaya Regional Fresh Mango Mocktails using Ripe Mango or Green Mango
Professional Category:
- Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel
- bai Hotel Cebu
Student Category:
- University of St. La Salle
- Western Leyte College
- University of Cebu–Main Campus
Coffee Concoction: Bisaya Regional Coffee (Classic & Unique)
Professional Category:
- Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort (Gold Medal with Distinction – 100.00)
- Seda Central Bloc Cebu
Student Category:
- University of Cebu–Banilad
Cacao Concoction: Bisaya Regional Tablea (Classic & Unique)
Professional Category:
- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 1) (Gold Medal with Distinction – 100.00)
- Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel
Student Category:
- None
Cocktail Mixing: Bisaya Regional Spirits/Liquor
Professional Category:
- Costabella Tropical Beach Hotel
Student Category:
- None
Kakanin: Puto Maya (Traditional and Modern)
Professional Category:
- Quest Hotel and Conference Center Cebu
- Tambuli Seaside Resort and Spa
Student Category:
- University of San Carlos
The Pantry Chef: Regional Fruit/Vegetable Kinilaw
Professional Category:
- Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort
Student Category:
- University of Cebu–Banilad
Creative Cake Decoration: Balik Isla
Professional Category:
- Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu
- Seda Ayala Center Cebu
Student Category:
- University of Cebu–Main Campus
Wedding Cake: Garden
Professional Category:
- Jpark Island Resort and Waterpark Mactan Cebu
Student Category:
- Western Leyte College
Table Setting with Floral Centerpiece: Sinulog Festival
Professional Category:
- Montebello Villa Hotel
- bai Hotel Cebu
- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 2)
Student Category:
- University of St. La Salle
- University of Cebu–Main Campus
Flairtending: Bisaya Regional Spirit using local wines and spirits
Professional Category:
- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 1)
Student Category:
- None
Potatoes USA Special Competition: Bisaya Pica-Pica Appetizer
Student Category (Special Competition):
- University of Cebu–Banilad (Elesio Arconada Jr.)
- University of St. La Salle (Miguel Andre Del Mar)
Overall Champions
Professional Category:
- NUSTAR Resort & Casino (Team 1)
Student Category:
- University of San Jose–Recoletos
- University of Cebu–Banilad