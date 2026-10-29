LIST: Michelin Guide 2027 awardees in Cebu

IN ITS second year in the Philippines, the Michelin Guide continues to put the country’s dining scene on the global culinary map.
From intimate, refined establishments to casual spots serving unforgettable flavors, this year’s selection celebrates the diversity and creativity of Filipino cuisine.
Here is the complete list of Michelin Guide Philippines 2027 awardees in Cebu:
ABLI - A. Climaco St, Cebu City, Cebu
COCO - Punta Engaño Rd, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
DIP - Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, Mactan Island, Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
Enye by Chele Gonzalez - Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, Seascapes Resort Town, Soong, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
Lantaw Compostela - Guiwanon before Shell, Compostela, Cebu
Kamakura - E.C. Building, Greenhills Road, Casuntingan, Mandaue City, Cebu
House of Lechon - Acacia and Tojong Street, Cebu City, Cebu
Maya - Crossroads Mall, Banilad Road, Cebu City, Cebu
Socarrat - Faustina Building, Bonifacio District, F. Cabahug Street, Cebu City, Cebu
Sialo - 7A President Laurel Street, Cebu City, Cebu
Kokeek’s Manokan - Gov Cuenco Ave, Cebu City, Cebu
Playa - Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
Kumedor - Red Coco Town, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu
Tatang’s Lechon - Wilson Street, Apas, Lahug, Cebu City, Cebu
Kalipay - 109 R. Duterte St, Banawa, Cebu City, Cebu
Esmen - 10 F. Rallos Street, Pasil, Cebu
Ato-ah - 38 Park Avenue, Cebu City, Cebu
The Pig & Palm - GF, MSY Tower, Pescadores Road, Cebu Business Park, Cebu
Abaseria Deli & Cafe - Villa Aurora Tennis Court, 32 Pres. Quirino St, Kasambagan, Subd, Cebu City
Lasa - Near Roosevelt Drive, Busay, Cebu City, Cebu
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