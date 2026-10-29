LIST: Michelin Guide 2027 awardees in Cebu

IN ITS second year in the Philippines, the Michelin Guide continues to put the country’s dining scene on the global culinary map.

From intimate, refined establishments to casual spots serving unforgettable flavors, this year’s selection celebrates the diversity and creativity of Filipino cuisine.

Here is the complete list of Michelin Guide Philippines 2027 awardees in Cebu:

Michelin Selected Restaurants

ABLI - A. Climaco St, Cebu City, Cebu

COCO - Punta Engaño Rd, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

DIP - Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, Mactan Island, Punta Engaño Road, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Enye by Chele Gonzalez - Crimson Resort & Spa Mactan, Seascapes Resort Town, Soong, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Lantaw Compostela - Guiwanon before Shell, Compostela, Cebu

Kamakura - E.C. Building, Greenhills Road, Casuntingan, Mandaue City, Cebu

House of Lechon - Acacia and Tojong Street, Cebu City, Cebu

Maya - Crossroads Mall, Banilad Road, Cebu City, Cebu

Socarrat - Faustina Building, Bonifacio District, F. Cabahug Street, Cebu City, Cebu

Sialo - 7A President Laurel Street, Cebu City, Cebu

Kokeek’s Manokan - Gov Cuenco Ave, Cebu City, Cebu

Playa - Maribago, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Kumedor - Red Coco Town, Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu

Michelin Bib Gormand

Tatang’s Lechon - Wilson Street, Apas, Lahug, Cebu City, Cebu

Kalipay - 109 R. Duterte St, Banawa, Cebu City, Cebu

Esmen - 10 F. Rallos Street, Pasil, Cebu

Ato-ah - 38 Park Avenue, Cebu City, Cebu

The Pig & Palm - GF, MSY Tower, Pescadores Road, Cebu Business Park, Cebu

Abaseria Deli & Cafe - Villa Aurora Tennis Court, 32 Pres. Quirino St, Kasambagan, Subd, Cebu City

Lasa - Near Roosevelt Drive, Busay, Cebu City, Cebu

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