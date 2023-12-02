LIST: November 2023 Philippine Nurses Licensure Examination results

The PRC said the result of examination with respect to one examinee was withheld pending final determination of his/her liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

It also announced that registration for the issuance of Professional Identification Card (ID) and Certificate of Registration will be done online on January 15-19, January 22-26, January 29-31, February 1-2, February 5-9, February 12-16, February 19-23, February 26-29, March 1, March 4-8 and March 11-12, 2024.

Passers were advised to visit the PRC website at www.prc.gov.ph and follow instructions for initial registration.

“Those who will register are required to bring the following: downloaded duly accomplished Oath Form or Panunumpa ng Propesyonal, notice of admission (for identification only), two pieces passport sized pictures (colored with white background and complete name tag), two sets of documentary stamps and one piece short brown envelope,” said the PRC.

“Successful examinees should personally register and sign in the Roster of Registered Professionals,” it added.

The agency has yet to announce the date and venue for the oathtaking ceremony of the new successful examinees in the said examination. (LMY)