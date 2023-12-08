LIST: Results of September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers

THE Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and the Board for Professional Teachers (BPT) announced on Thursday, December 7, 2023, that 23,782 elementary teachers out of 50,593 examinees (47.01 percent) and 53,995 secondary teachers out of 95,969 examinees (56.26 percent) successfully passed the September 2023 Licensure Examination for Professional Teachers (LEPT).

The exams were given last September 24, 2023 in Bangkok, Thailand and in 40 testing centers all over the Philippines.

The PRC also announced that of the 23,782 elementary teacher passers, 16,716 are first timers and 7,066 are repeaters. For the secondary teachers, 39,979 passers are first timers and 14,016 are repeaters.

It said that results of examination with respect to three examinees were withheld for further validation of their submitted documents, and 14 examinees were withheld for final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examinations.

Here’s the lists of the top 10 passers in the elementary and secondary levels: