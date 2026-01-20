Cebu

LIST: Sinulog 2026 grand parade winners

(From left) Contingents of Tagbilaran City, Bohol and Toledo City, Cebu were declared winners in the ritual showdown during Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 on January 18. (Juan Carlo de Vela)
HERE are the winners of the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026, held on January 18, 2026.

Congratulations to all the contingents who brought color, rhythm, and devotion to the streets of Cebu.

Pit Señor!

Best in Ritual Showdown (Sinulog-Based)

Champion: Tagbilaran City

2nd place: Municipality of Dumanjug

3rd place: City of Carcar

4th place: Banay Labangon

5th place: City of Mandaue

Best in Ritual Showdown (Free Interpretation)

Champion: Toledo City

2nd Place: Province of Cotabato

3rd Place: Hudyaka sa Bais

4th Place: Lambo Mabolo

5th Place: Tribu Carmenanon

Best in Street Dancing

Champion: Toledo City

2nd place: City of Carcar

3rd place: Province of Cotabato

4th place: Lumad Basakanon

5th place: Hudyaka sa Bais

Best in Costume (Sinulog-Based)

Banay Labangon

Best in Costume (Free Interpretation)

Toledo City

Best in Musicality – Sinulog-Based

Champion: Tagbilaran City

2nd place: Banauan Cultural Group

3rd place: Banay Labangon

4th place: City of Carcar

5th place: Zamboanga City

Best in Musicality – Free Interpretation

Champion: Toledo City

2nd place: Hudyaka sa Bais

3rd place: Province of Cotabato

4th place: Tribu Carmenhanon

5th place: Lumad Basakanon

Puppeteers

1st place: Christian Ermac

2nd place: Ryan Cuyos

3rd place: Angelic Marie Aranas

Float

1st place: IPI (F-01)

2nd place: Bellshayce Foods Inc. (F-11)

3rd place: Manila Bankers Assurance (F-08)

(SunStar Cebu)

