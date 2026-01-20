LIST: Sinulog 2026 grand parade winners

HERE are the winners of the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026, held on January 18, 2026.
Congratulations to all the contingents who brought color, rhythm, and devotion to the streets of Cebu.
Pit Señor!
Best in Ritual Showdown (Sinulog-Based)
Champion: Tagbilaran City
2nd place: Municipality of Dumanjug
3rd place: City of Carcar
4th place: Banay Labangon
5th place: City of Mandaue
Best in Ritual Showdown (Free Interpretation)
Champion: Toledo City
2nd Place: Province of Cotabato
3rd Place: Hudyaka sa Bais
4th Place: Lambo Mabolo
5th Place: Tribu Carmenanon
Best in Street Dancing
Champion: Toledo City
2nd place: City of Carcar
3rd place: Province of Cotabato
4th place: Lumad Basakanon
5th place: Hudyaka sa Bais
Best in Costume (Sinulog-Based)
Banay Labangon
Best in Costume (Free Interpretation)
Toledo City
Best in Musicality – Sinulog-Based
Champion: Tagbilaran City
2nd place: Banauan Cultural Group
3rd place: Banay Labangon
4th place: City of Carcar
5th place: Zamboanga City
Best in Musicality – Free Interpretation
Champion: Toledo City
2nd place: Hudyaka sa Bais
3rd place: Province of Cotabato
4th place: Tribu Carmenhanon
5th place: Lumad Basakanon
Puppeteers
1st place: Christian Ermac
2nd place: Ryan Cuyos
3rd place: Angelic Marie Aranas
Float
1st place: IPI (F-01)
2nd place: Bellshayce Foods Inc. (F-11)
3rd place: Manila Bankers Assurance (F-08)
(SunStar Cebu)