LIST: Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 candidates

NINETEEN candidates from the different contingents will compete for the Sinulog Festival Queen 2026 crown on January 16, at the Cebu City Sports Center.

The coronation night serves as a centerpiece of the Sinulog festivities. Each contestant represents a unique contingent, showcasing the cultural heritage of their respective cities and provinces.

Here are the official candidates:

1. Stefanie Collamar Przewodnik – Municipality of Asturias

2. Mary Yasmin Fabian – Carcar City

3. Candy Urna – Hugpong Mananayaw ng Bayan, University of the Philippines Cebu

4. Kyra Rei Hopkins – Tribu Septimo of LGU Dumanjug

5. Angela Casia Sheehan – Tribu Masadyaon – Toledo City

6. Ma. Hillary M. Yamongan – Talon Talon NHS – Zamboanga City

7. Clarissa Marie Angelina Gambalan Westram – Kalivungan Festival – Province of Cotabato

8. Abba Nicole Veloso Comboy – Tribu Kinaiyahan – Barangay Santo Niño

9. Angel Myrna Thecia Layam – Banay San Nicolasnon

10. Chanel Frenzie O. Catao – Inayawan Talents Guild Cultural Dance Troupe

11. Akeesha Kharmel C. Zuasula – Pundok Luzinians – Barangay Luz

12. Lyra Anne Tampos Arcenal – Bag-ong Tribu Kasambagan

13. Marie Luisa M. Jaekel – Alcoy Siloy Festival

14. Annika Kirsten M. Rusiana – Banay Talambanon

15. Britney Felecio – Mandaue City

16. Nicole Torres Mallorca – Bukluran Dance Troupe of Antipolo City

17. Ma. Antoniette N. Bongares – Tabaco College

18. Ashley Dainne Locson Fernandez – Maria Clara L. Lobregat NHS – Zamboanga City

19. Cassandra Jan Ramos Montin – El Pueblo Cultural Dance Troupe of Zamboanga City High School Main