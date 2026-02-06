Listed firm partners with PHIVOLCS on hazard risk tools

SY-LED SM Investments Corp. completed a two-day GeoRiskPH training with the Department of Science and Technology–Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, becoming the first Philippine conglomerate to undergo formal capacity-building on the government’s science-based hazard and climate risk platform.

Nearly 60 executives from across the SM Group — including SM Prime, SM Retail, BDO Unibank, China Banking Corp., 2GO Group and Philippine Geothermal Production Co. — joined hands-on sessions on identifying location-specific risks from seismic, volcanic and hydro-meteorological hazards.

SM said the initiative supports enterprise-wide climate risk assessment, employee and community safety and faster disaster response.

Phivolcs said private-sector adoption of GeoRiskPH strengthens public-private collaboration in disaster risk reduction and risk-informed planning nationwide.