Lite Ferries ferry Sherilin to 0-2 route

LITE Ferries poured it on in the fourth canto to hand the reigning champions Sherilin Gremlinz its second straight loss, 98-89, in the Metro Cebu Basketball League Season 10 on May 19, 2024 at the City Sports Club Cebu basketball court.

Up by only four, 74-70, at the start of the final canto, Lite Ferries flipped the switch and unloaded a 19-7 run for a 93-77 lead, which was enough cushion to earn the victory.

Former University of the Visayas Green Lancers big man Jayson Balabag was the game’s star, showcasing his skills with 26 points, nine boards, and two blocks. Keith Tuba-on and Ike Delos Reyes also made significant contributions with 20 and 17 markers, respectively. With this impressive performance, Lite Ferries holds a perfect 2-0 record, while Sherilin is left with a disappointing 0-2 standing.

In other games, the undermanned JKV Enterprises shocked JPT 94-84. Despite not having aces Miguel Gastador and RJ Dinolan, JKV got contributions from Nikko Chavez, who had 20 points and four rebounds, and Ryan Lim, who scored 18 points. JKV and JPT now have similar 1-1 cards.

Lastly, Pure Fit Cebu crushed Winzen’s Café, 124-86. It was a close game at halftime as Pure Fit led by only five, 55-50. However, Pure Fit ratcheted their play in the second half, outscoring Winzen’s Café, 69-26, to come up with the dominant win.

Acer Go led Pure Fit with 19 points on 9-of-10 shooting, while Dennise dela Cerna scored 18. / JNP