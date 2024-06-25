Lite Shipping rules CABL Season 8

THE Lite Shipping punctuated its incredible unbeaten run in the Cebu Amateur Basketball League Season 8 with an emphatic 86-54 win over Sarhento in the finals June 22, 2024 at the Visayan Glass Gym in Barangay Guadalupe.

Lite Shipping got off to a fast start, using their fast-paced attack to surge in front, 24-16. With momentum clearly on their side, Lite Shipping kept things going and outscored Sarhento in the second canto, 23-10, to lead by 21, 47-26, at halftime. From there, it was all Lite Shipping as the team owned by Jethro Lim Imboy and Ad Mario Leoncio cruised to the win and the title.

Apart from bragging rights, the team also went home with a whopping cash prize of P100,000.

According to head coach Ed Macasling, the team put a lot of effort into their campaign in this competition, and even more so in the winner-take-all finals.

“We prepared for this game, practiced, and set up a game plan for both offense and defense,” said Macasling, a former standout of the Ateneo de Cebu Magis Eagles.

“We had a common goal from the start, all were committed and were successful. With God’s grace and guidance, we became champions,” Macasling, who was aided by assistant coach Roldan Redemio, added. Also consulting for the team were Bong Pineda and Wendell Go.

Mark Solonia was named the Finals Most Valuable Player and earned a slot on the Mythical Five alongside teammates Rex Tuazon and Kline Ochavo. Comprising the team are Albert Echavarria, JP Banono, Aye Calomarde, Tawee Canedo, Mark Flores, Joemarie Beldoro, Marjoe Enguito, EJ Conahap, James Lapasa, Dopax Yncierto, Jonathan Bughao and Nicol Justiniares.

Completing the squad are Quincy Jones Adriano, Bradley Bacaltos, Daniel Roska, and Stephon Gonzales. / JNP