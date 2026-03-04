Little League nationals set in Ilocos

LAOAG CITY – The province of Ilocos Norte is in the final stages of preparation for the Little League Philippines Series national championships from April 17 to 24, expecting up to 6,000 participants from 170 teams, officials announced Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

Ilocos Norte sports consultant Faivo Bartolome said all billeting quarters and playing venues have been identified, inspected, and verified.

The tournament will bring together athletes aged 17 and below to compete in baseball and softball, with winning teams earning the chance to represent the Philippines in the Asia-Pacific and World Series in the United States.

Ilocos Norte sports development officer Helen Domingo added that sports facilities are ready for the athletes. The event, organized by Little League Philippines, aims to provide young athletes nationwide with opportunities to develop skills, discipline, and sportsmanship through high-level competition.

Meanwhile, the Office of Ilocos Norte Second District Rep. Angelo Marcos Barba (AMB) will introduce the AMB tennis clinic for adults this summer, open to beginner and intermediate players to develop grassroots tennis talent.

Over the weekend, the AMB beach volleyball 7.0 tournament concluded in Currimao beach, with the City of Batac dominating both men’s and women’s divisions.

“We are growing stronger and we hope to expand more,” Barba said in an earlier interview, expressing hope to support more athletes in developing discipline, teamwork, and composure under pressure.

Ilocos Norte has established itself as a thriving sports tourism hub in Northern Luzon, having previously hosted the Region 1 Athletic Association Meet, national beach volleyball tournament, Tinman triathlon, and international rowing and surfing competitions. / PNA