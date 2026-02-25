Liu gains pop star fans in Zara Larsson and PinkPantheress

AFTER winning two gold medals at the 2026 Winter Olympics, figure skater Alysa Liu captivated the Milano Ice crowd with her exhibition gala routine to PinkPantheress and Zara Larsson’s “Stateside.”

The viral clip of her performance quickly caught the attention of both artists.

Zara Larsson posted a video of herself watching Liu’s routine and cheering her on. Liu later described Larsson’s reaction as “everything.”

PinkPantheress also expressed her admiration in an interview, saying, “I love her! She’s so adorable and she’s the best. I’m so happy she skated to ‘Stateside.’ She killed that. She’s amazing. She’s beautiful. Awesome.” (Tasha Anton, UP Cebu intern)