Live-action ‘Look Back’ reveals first posters ahead of 2026 release

The live-action adaptation of “Look Back” has unveiled its first official posters ahead of its 2026 theatrical screenings.

The film is directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda, known for acclaimed coming-of-age films such as “Shoplifters” and “Nobody Knows.”

Based on the popular one-shot manga by Tatsuki Fujimoto, creator of “Chainsaw Man,” the story follows two schoolgirls whose lives intertwine through an intense friendship as they pursue their dreams of becoming manga artists.

The coming-of-age film explores themes of creative passion, rivalry, grief and the relentless pursuit of art in the face of tragedy.

The live-action adaptation of “Look Back” will receive theatrical releases in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland later this year. / BPA