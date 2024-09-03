Live-in couple nabbed in Barangay Tisa buy-bust

A HIGH-VALUE target and his live-in partner were arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation carried out by the members of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA 7) and the Labangon Police Station in Sitio Magtinabangay, Barangay Tisa, Cebu City, at 3:27 p.m. on Monday, September 2, 2024.

The suspects were identified as Jimmy Aniceto, 40, a construction painter, and Mickaela Baculi alias Mikay, 25.

Taken from them were 11 packs of substance believed to be shabu weighing 35 grams and costing P238,000, buy-bust money and other drug evidence.

According to Leia Alcantara, information officer of PDEA 7, they subjected the couple to a one-month case buildup before they conducted the operation after receiving information about their involvement in the illegal drug trade.

It is said that the suspects could get rid of 30 to 35 grams of illicit substance every week.

Charges for breaking Sections 5, 11, and 26, Article 2 of Republic Act 9165 or Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 have already been filed by PDEA 7 against the suspects. (AYB, TPT)