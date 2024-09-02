Live-in couple nabbed in drug busts in Barangay Ermita

A LIVE-IN couple was arrested in separate buy-bust operations at dawn on Monday, September 2, in Barangay Ermita, Cebu City.

First to be arrested by the Drug Enforcement Unit of Carbon Police Station in Sitio Pig Vendor, Ermita at past 1 a.m. was Rodel Cabinte Balais, 27, who yielded a gram of alleged shabu worth P6,000.

Later at 3:45 a.m., his 32-year-old live-in partner, Janine Palermo Milagrosa, was arrested in Sitio Ermita Proper of the said barangay.

Taken from her were 15 grams of alleged shabu with a standard drug price of P102,000.

The authorities conducted the anti-illegal drug operations after confirming the suspects involvement in the illegal drug trade during their monitoring.

The suspects will be facing charges for violating Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (AYB)