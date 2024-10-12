Live-in couple yields over P1 million 'shabu' in Bohol buy-bust

A LIVE-IN couple allegedly involved in illegal drug activities and listed as high-value individuals were arrested in a buy-bust carried out by the Provincial Intelligence Unit (PIU) and the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit (PDEU) of the Bohol Police Provincial Office at 5:03 p.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2024, in Purok 3, Barangay San Isidro, Dauis town, Bohol province.

The suspects were identified as Nico Enrique Mascariñas, 51, a resident of the said place and the main target of the anti-illegal drug operation, and his partner Joanne Naquila, 34, from Barangay Abucayan Sur, Calape, Bohol.

Taken from them were large packs of suspected shabu weighing 185 grams, with a standard drug price of over P1.2 million.

The PIU received information that the two were involved in selling illegal drugs, prompting them to place the suspects under surveillance.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Joemar Pomarejos, head of the PIU, they conducted the buy-bust after gathering all the necessary information.

Mascariñas was previously arrested in 2013 for illegal drugs and a firearm but was released in 2017.

He is also facing a murder charge, though Pomarejos stated he is not yet aware of the current status of that case. (AYB, TPT)