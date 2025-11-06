Live Updates: Bridging help after Typhoon Tino

TYPHOON Tino has left thousands of families across Cebu reeling from floods and loss.
As part of our commitment to serve the community we report on, SunStar Cebu is launching #SunStarBayanihan, a relief and assistance initiative to connect donors and volunteers with those in urgent need of help.
We’re bridging the gap — gathering verified reports of affected individuals and communities, and linking them with those who wish to extend aid in any form: food, water, clothing, hygiene kits, cash donations, or manpower support.
Affected residents and communities are encouraged to share their situations in the comments section of this Facebook post to connect with responders and volunteer groups offering assistance.
Together, we can help Cebu rise — not just in spirit, but in action.
Below are live updates from communities needing help and groups extending assistance.