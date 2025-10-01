LIVE UPDATES: Cebu M6.9 earthquake

Mandaue City Mayor Thadeo Jovito “Jonkie” M. Ouano, together with personnel from the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MCDRRMO), inspected the Annex building of the Mandaue City Hall Wednesday, October 1, 2025, to assess damage from the powerful earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night.
During the inspection, cracks were observed in parts of the building. The MCDRRMO carried out an initial evaluation to determine the extent of the damage and any potential risks. | via ABC
The magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City on September 30, 2025, was confirmed by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) as the strongest tremor ever recorded in Cebu.
Phivolcs director Teresito Bacolcol told One News that the quake registered Intensity 7 near the epicenter and was felt as far as Sorsogon, Zamboanga del Norte, and Misamis Oriental. Read more.
As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 1, 2025, the death toll in Bogo City, northern Cebu, has risen to 30, while 154 people have been reported injured due to the earthquake. | via CAV
After the powerful 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu Tuesday night, September 30, 2025, a portion of the Mandaue City Public Market was damaged and temporarily closed to ensure the safety of vendors and buyers. | via ABC
A father holds the body of his daughter, one of the victims of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake, at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City on October 1, 2025. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
Over 40 local government units (LGUs) in Cebu Province suspended classes at all levels on Wednesday, October 1, 2025, following the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Bogo City.
The following LGUs declared class suspensions:Alcantara, Alcoy, Alegria, Aloguinsan, Asturias, Badian, Barili, Bogo City, Boljoon, Borbon, Carcar City, Compostela, Consolacion, Cordova, Dalaguete, Danao City, Dumanjug, Ginatilan, Madridejos, Malabuyoc, Mandaue, Medellin, Minglanilla, Moalboal, Naga, Pilar, Pinamungajan, Poro, Ronda, Samboan, San Fernando, San Francisco, Santa Fe, Santander, Sibonga, Sogod, Tabogon, Tabuelan, Talisay, Toledo, Tuburan, and Tudela. | via DPC
Cebu Archbishop Alberto “Abet” Uy, through Chancellor Msgr. Renato Beltran Jr., has ordered structural inspections of all parishes and rectories following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025.
Masses in heavily damaged churches in northern Cebu are expected to be suspended until the structures are cleared by experts. | via DPC
NEARLY 200 AFTERSHOCKS RECORDED IN NORTHERN CEBU
The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) has recorded at least 197 aftershocks in northern Cebu as of 8:57 a.m. on Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
Phivolcs said the tremors have been occurring since 10:24 p.m. on Tuesday, September 30, following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck near Bogo City.
Most aftershocks were clustered in Bogo City, while others were monitored in the nearby municipalities of Tabogon, Sogod, and Daanbantayan. | via JJL
The Pier 1 and Pier 3 Passenger Terminal Buildings at Cebu Baseport were temporarily closed early Wednesday, October 1, 2025, for safety reasons while engineers conducted a full structural assessment following Tuesday night’s earthquake.
The Cebu Police Provincial Office deployed personnel to Bogo City and nearby areas after the powerful earthquake struck Tuesday night, September 30, 2025, to assist affected residents and help maintain peace and order.
Police Colonel Abubakar Mangelen Jr. led the send-off, bringing equipment and vehicles for use in the search and rescue operations. | AYB
Visible cracks appeared on the road at Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
Here’s an interview with Provincial Health Consultant Dr. Nikki Catalan following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Bogo City on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025. | via ANV
A section of road in Bogo City was severely damaged after the strong earthquake that struck Cebu on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.
The quake caused the asphalt to crack and rise, rendering parts of the road impassable and posing hazards to motorists.
Motorcycles and vehicles were seen navigating cautiously around the damaged portion, while barriers were set up to warn the public. | via CAV
Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro was moved to tears as she arrived at the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City on October 1, 2025, to inspect the aftermath of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake and learn about the casualties in the area. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
Here's an interview with Romeo Minggabon, a Yolanda Village resident, who said the powerful quake left them helpless.
Seven people were killed after houses collapsed in Yolanda Village, Polambato, Bogo City, following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.
These photos were taken on Wednesday, October 1. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
A house inside Yolanda Village in Barangay Polambato, Bogo City, collapsed after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the city on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025.
This video was taken on Wednesday, October 1. | via John Rey Tanjusay
Family members weep as they watch the remains of their loved one, a victim of the 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Bogo City on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025.
These photos were taken on Wednesday, October 1. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
Here’s a look inside the Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck the city on Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025.
This video was taken on Wednesday, October 1. | via John Rey Tanjusay
As rains continue in Bogo City on October 1, 2025, Cebu Provincial Hospital remains under strain.
Emergency tents have been set up outside the facility to accommodate arriving victims, while visible damage can be seen inside the hospital. | via Juan Carlo de Vela
CITY OF BOGO NOW UNDER STATE OF CALAMITY
The City Government of Bogo has declared a state of calamity following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck the city on Tuesday night, September 30, 2025.
In a resolution passed by the Sangguniang Panlungsod, officials cited widespread destruction of public infrastructure and private properties, loss of lives, and disruption of essential services. | via JJL
Cebu Province has officially been placed under a state of calamity following the strong earthquake that struck the island Tuesday evening, September 30, 2025.
The declaration was approved during the emergency session of the 17th Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Cebu, presided over by Vice Governor Glenn Soco on Wednesday, October 1. Read more.
The PDRRMO reported a total of 63 confirmed deaths following a magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on September 30, 2025.
At least 61 people have been reported dead following the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu, the Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) said Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
However, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) recorded only 26 deaths as of Wednesday morning.
A MAGNITUDE 6.9 earthquake struck Cebu at 9:59 p.m. Tuesday, September 30, 2025, with the epicenter located near Bogo City in the northern part of the island. Several people have been confirmed dead and injured. Assessment is ongoing as of Wednesday, October 1, 2025.
