LIVE UPDATES: Sinulog Festival 2026

SUNSTAR Cebu is covering the Sinulog Festival 2026 live from Cebu City today, January 18, 2026. Around 40 contingents, including guest performers, are set to showcase their performances during the street dancing and ritual showdown.
Pride and tradition take center stage as Tribung Nagkahiusang Sibugaynon of Zamboanga Sibugay brings their full performance to the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026.
'MINOR COMPLAINTS'
Most of the cases attended to by the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CCDRRMO) at the Cebu City Hall and Santo Niño stations during the Fiesta Señor celebration on Sunday, January 18, 2026, involved dizziness and other minor complaints.
According to Lilybeth Gilig, 911 Medical Dispatch officer, the stations—operating from 5 a.m. to 11:20 a.m.—assisted a total of 38 patients, with dizziness accounting for most of the cases.
Gilig told SunStar Cebu that the situation in the Santo Niño area and at City Hall remains “manageable” as of this time.
Additional CCDRRMO personnel are also stationed at Abellana National High School to respond to any medical emergencies. | via CDF
PIT SENYOR, MGA NGART!
The crowd went wild as Cebuano content creator Joseph Sabello spotted on board the float of a pharmaceutical company around Fuente Circle, Cebu City, during the Sinulog Grand Parade on Sunday, January 18, 2026. | via DPC
Charen Juevizino, a medical responder from the Active Labangon Emergency Response Team, remains alert and prepared along P. del Rosario Street, Cebu City, amid possible weather interruptions. | via Gwenyth Borgonia, Angel Rusiana, Jessele Pagal, and Gab Masan
Showcasing talent and tradition, Tabaco College of Tabaco City, Albay presents their full performance at the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026.
A devotee, who is attending the mass outside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, is being attended by a personnel from the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office on Sunday, January 18, 2026. Devotees and festivalgoers are advised to keep hydrated as Cebu City is experiencing a warm weather with temperatures expected to range from 25°C to 30°C. | via CDF
Celebrate faith, rhythm, and community as Pundok Luzinians of Barangay Luz delivers their full performance at the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026.
PORTALETS ALONG D. JAKOSALEM ST.
Portalets for male and female are positioned along D. Jakosalem Street, Cebu City, for the Sinulog festivalgoers on Sunday, January 18, 2026. | via CDF
Experience the energy and cultural pride as Tribu Septimu of the Municipality of Dumanjug, Cebu showcases their full performance at the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026.
As of 10:53 a.m. on Sunday, January 18, 2026, festival-goers and spectators continue to crowd the sidelines of General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City, to witness the ongoing street dance on Sunday, January 18. | via DPC
A half-Filipino foreigner was among the spectators at the Sinulog Grand Parade along General Maxilom Avenue, Cebu City, on Sunday, January 18, 2026.
Loraine Plzak, who is from Sydney, Australia, told SunStar Cebu that the festivities and strong sense of community always excite her.
She added that while she has attended several Sinulog celebrations, she still feels thrilled every time she witnesses the activities and the vibrant community spirit.
“It’s really nice and I’ve been enjoying all the costumes and dances,” said Plzak.
Plzak is joined by her fiancé and family from her mother’s side in Cebu City. | via DPC
Here's an interview with Ronie Cui, props manager of Sinulog 2026 Contingent #15 from Dakbayan sa Carcar. | via Brigette Cones Dalagan and Sheryn Mae Sinoy
Situation on P. Del Rosario Street in Cebu City as of 10:35 a.m. Sunday, January 18, 2026.
P. del Rosario Street in Cebu City as 10:30 a.m. Sunday, January 18, 2026. The street dancing is ongoing in some areas, while performances are also ongoing at the Cebu City Sports Center.
Witness the passion, movement, and faith as Hugpong Mananayaw ng Bayan of the University of the Philippines Cebu brings their full performance to the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026.
Contingent from the Tagbilaran City, Bohol, performed during the street dancing on Sunday, January 18, 2026. | via AYB
Devotees outside the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño seek shelter under shaded areas provided by nearby establishments. | via CDF
Devotees continue to flock at the entrance portion of D. Jakosalem Street, Cebu City, to enter the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu on Sunday, January 18. | via CDF
PIT SENYOR, SA MGA SANTO NIÑO VENDORS KINI!
For the second straight year, vendors selling Santo Niño images have been stationed along Magallanes Street near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu, hoping for better sales as the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog festivities draw thousands devotees to Cebu City.
While earnings remain lower compared to previous years, vendors said they remain optimistic despite the ongoing economic challenges.
Aileen, 50, who is helping her man sister-in-law’s stall, said sales have yet to match those recorded years ago but faith keeps them going.
“Dili magkaparehas ang halin labaw na karon nga adunay krisis, pero dili gihapon ta pasagdan ni Niño,” Aileen told SunStar Cebu on Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026.
Santo Niño image vendors and makers are displaying along Magallanes Street near the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño. | via CDF
Feel the rhythm and devotion as Barrio Basak Pardo takes the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 stage with their full performance.
ALCOY SILOY FESTIVAL
Contingent #14 Alcoy Siloy Festival performing under Sinulog-Based Category is ready to present a meaningful and heartfelt performance for Señor Sto. Niño. for the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 on Sunday, January 18. | via Angel Rusiana and Gwenyth Borgonia
First-time Sinulog goer Mercy Campo Petilla from Barangay Guinsay, Danao City attended the festival to give thanks to Señor Santo Niño for her healing and for the miracles she believes were granted to her family. | via CAV
Under the scorching morning heat, crowds began gathering as early as 9 a.m. along General Maxilom Avenue in Cebu City on Sunday, January 18, 2026, as thousands of locals and tourists prepared to witness the vibrant and colorful Sinulog festivities.
Amid the sunny weather, spectators lined the streets to catch a glimpse of the grand parade, traditional dances, and lively cultural performances. | via DPC
At 9:29 a.m. on Sunday, January 18, 2026, a performance showcasing the contingents from Banay Labangon took place along P. Del Rosario Street, Cebu City, entertaining the crowd. | via Bryce Ken Abellon
Former Cebu Governor Gwen Garcia offered a dance to Sto. Niño in celebration of the Fiesta Señor and Sinulog Grand Parade 2026.
"Time moves on, but the prayers offered in faith remain, renewed each Sinulog before the Santo Niño. Pit Senyor!" Garcia wrote on the caption. | video from Gwen Garcia Facebook page
Contingent #36 Banay Labangon, Sinulog-Based Category, is ready to take over the streets with their faith-filled Sinulog performance this 2026. Stay tuned! | via | Angel Rusiana and Gwenyth Borgonia
Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, along with Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, declared the opening and start of the Sinulog 2026 Grand Parade on Sunday, January 18, at the Cebu City Sports Center.
About 40 contingents, including three guest performers, will showcase once again the vibrant dances and devotion to Sñr. Santo Niño de Cebu. | via EHP
Former Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama joins the Sinulog vibe along P. del Rosario Street, blending in with the band as drummers, filling the early morning with rhythm and festive energy. | via Sheryn Mae Sinoy
The contingents from Banay Labangon are currently rehearsing their routine for the Sinulog Grand Parade 2026 on P. del Rosario Street in Cebu City on Sunday, January 18. | via Bryce Ken Abellon