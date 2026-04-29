Lives cut short: Motorcycle tragedies that shocked showbiz and sports

In December 2025, the Department of Health reported an 82 percent increase in road accidents in the Philippines, many of which involved motorcycles.

Even in entertainment and sports, several lives have been lost due to motorcycle-related incidents. Here is a look back at some of the tragedies that made headlines — stories that serve as reminders for motorists. Do you still remember them?

Jay Ilagan, 39

On Feb. 4, 1992, actor Jay Ilagan was traveling along Tomas Morato Avenue when his motorcycle was reportedly hit from behind. He was thrown off and sustained a fatal head injury. Reports said the driver of the car was allegedly intoxicated.

Ric Segreto, 45

OPM singer Ric Segreto’s career was cut short in 1998 after his motorcycle crashed into the Buendia flyover construction site in Makati. His body was later recovered beneath heavy construction materials.

Cris Bolado, 47

Former PBA player Cris Bolado, who had moved to Cambodia in 2013, died on Sept. 17, 2017, after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck. He was declared dead on arrival at the hospital.

Rudy Enterina Jr., 58

On April 29, 2023, basketball fans mourned the loss of Rudy Enterina Jr., who reportedly lost control of his motorcycle along South Road Properties in Cebu City and was struck by a following prime mover.

Kokoi Baldo, 44

Reggae singer Kokoi Baldo, a former The Voice Philippines contestant, died on Dec. 8, 2023, after losing control of his motorcycle and colliding with a 10-wheeler truck along a curved road in Bacolod City.

Maico Buncio, 22

Professional racer Maico Buncio, a four-time Philippine national superbike champion, died in 2011 following a racing accident in Clark, Pampanga. His motorcycle crashed, and he sustained fatal injuries after impact with a barrier.

Rahsel Tayco, 21

Rahsel Tayco, an aspiring beauty queen from Bacolod City, was on her way to school when her motorcycle reportedly hit a parked truck. The impact caused severe injuries. She was set to represent her barangay in the Lin-ay sang Silay 2025 pageant. S\