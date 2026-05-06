Living costs outpace wages in CV

RISING living expenses are straining workers in Central Visayas, as basic costs for rent and food consume the bulk of their earnings.

Employees report that current minimum wage standards leave little room for personal savings or emergency funds, with many workers now prioritizing daily survival over long-term financial stability due to the widening gap between income and the actual cost of living.

Ruel Quiza, a team lead in contact center operations, said his P2,100 daily wage may seem sufficient, but most of it is spent on essential expenses.

“On a typical day, I earn P2,100, but it doesn’t go very far. Every month, I set aside P8,000 for rent and bills, which I cannot compromise,” said Quiza.

Beyond housing, Quiza spends P350 per day on food. His transportation expenses reach P5,000 monthly.

These fixed costs leave little room for items beyond basic necessities.

“Rent, food and transportation take up most of my income. Because of that, I have to make sacrifices, especially when it comes to leisure and buying new things,” he said.

Quiza said he avoids recreation and personal purchases to prioritize essential needs.

“I often feel the pressure of cutting back on things that could bring comfort or enjoyment outside of work,” he said.

Minimum wage

In Central Visayas, minimum wages under Wage Order ROVII-26 took effect on Oct. 4, 2025.

The order establishes a two-tier wage structure: P540 for Class A areas and P500 for Class B areas.

Class A includes expanded Metro Cebu and nearby municipalities, while Class B covers the rest of the region, including Bohol and Negros Oriental.

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board determines these rates based on Republic Act (RA) 6727, also known as the Wage Rationalization Act, considering factors such as the consumer price index, poverty threshold, cost of living, employers’ capacity to pay and the region’s economic condition.

Despite these benchmarks, workers say a gap remains between wages and actual expenses.

A private company worker who requested anonymity faces the same situation.

While the worker, a user interface and user experience (UI/UX) and visual designer, earns between P500 and P1,000 a day, most of it goes to household expenses.

“Most of it goes to meals for three to five people,” the worker said.

“I also pay P3,800 for monthly rent, around P5,000 for miscellaneous needs, P2,000 for electricity and about P1,500 for internet,” the worker added.

Working from home helps reduce spending, but the arrangement comes with personal challenges.

“Working from home means I don’t get much social interaction since I’m usually indoors. There are fewer chances to go out, meet new people, or even just experience a change of environment,” the worker said.

The setup also affects mental health, as the boundaries between work and personal life become blurred.

“It’s hard to separate work from personal life. You never really leave work, so it feels like you’re constantly switching between the two without fully disconnecting,” the worker said.

Despite these challenges, the worker sees benefits to remote work, including the opportunity to save money and spend more time with family.

“I’m less tempted to buy unnecessary things and I get to spend more time with my family, which I really value,” the worker said.

Both accounts highlight a reality among workers: financial stability remains difficult to achieve as essential expenses rise, with many prioritizing survival over comfort. / ABC