Living his truth: Cebu fashion designer Lemuel Rosos weaves pride into every stitch

Born to a public school teacher mother and a businessman father, Lemuel is one of five siblings. While growing up during a time when conversations about gender identity were far less common, he found acceptance where it mattered most: at home. His parents eventually embraced him for who he truly was, giving him the confidence to pursue his dreams without hiding his identity.

His childhood was deeply rooted in both faith and the arts. An active member of his parish, Lemuel served as an altar boy, became president of the parish youth organization and participated in various church activities. At school, he joined the dance troupe and later became a choreographer, discovering early on that creativity would shape his future.

His passion for design began unexpectedly inside the classroom. During high school lectures, instead of simply listening, Lemuel filled his notebooks with fashion sketches. Those drawings became the first threads of a career that would eventually make him one of Cebu’s leading designers.

But success did not come easily.

Determined to finish college, Lemuel worked while studying, taking every opportunity that matched his talents. He earned money by choreographing dance performances and accepting makeup gigs, using his income to support himself and complete his Bachelor of Science in Biology. What began as side jobs to pay for tuition would later become stepping stones toward a thriving career in fashion and the performing arts.

Today, Rosos is recognized as one of Cebu’s premier fashion designers, known for creating elegant gowns and elaborate costumes. Beyond fashion, he also heads production teams and directs festival contingents across Cebu, combining his expertise in costume design, choreography and stage production into award-winning performances.

Yet, his journey was not without hardship.

During the 1990s, after finishing a makeup engagement along Osmeña Blvd. in Cebu City, Lemuel and a fellow makeup artist were walking with their kits when they were suddenly attacked by a stranger. Without warning, the man struck both of them on the head — an act of violence that remains one of the most painful memories of the discrimination he experienced as a member of the LGBTQ+ community.

Instead of allowing prejudice to silence him, Lemuel transformed adversity into motivation. Every challenge strengthened his resolve to succeed, proving that talent, determination, and authenticity are more powerful than hate.

As Pride Month honors the stories of LGBTQ+ Filipinos who continue to break barriers, Lemuel hopes the younger generation will never be afraid of who they are.

“Be true to yourself,” he says. “Have compassion. Respect yourself and respect others.”

His story is one of resilience: a young gay boy from Bantayan Island who used his gifts in choreography, makeup artistry, and fashion not only to survive, but to build a name for himself. Today, every gown he creates, every festival he helps produce, and every young artist he inspires reflects a simple but powerful message: living authentically is the greatest masterpiece of all.