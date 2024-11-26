Living in the shadow of coal

Declining agriculture, dwindling catch

Pando, who was once a farmer, said his crops suffered from the pollution.

Vegetables like alugbati, kamote and okra wilt under the thick layer of dust that coats their leaves.

“The plants can’t grow properly anymore,” he said. “If it doesn’t rain, the dust stays on the leaves.”

Norberto Villarin, a fisherman from Sitio Purit, Barangay Kabitoonan, a neighboring barangay of Bato, said the operation of the coal-fired power plant in their community has turned what was once a thriving livelihood into a struggle for survival.

Villarin, along with his 60-member fishing group, has been forced to venture farther out to sea — about two kilometers from their usual fishing grounds — to find even a modest catch.

“Before the plant, we used to fish just nearby,” Villarin said. “Now, the waters close to us are empty. We need to go farther, but even then, the catch is minimal.”

Since 2020, Villarin said he has observed a stark decline in the fish population in the area.

Villarin also described significant changes in the local marine environment.

Corals that once thrived near the shore have turned white and disappeared entirely, and seagrasses, vital for fish breeding, are no longer present, he claimed.

“The corals are gone, and there’s no place for fish to lay eggs anymore,” Villarin said. “The sand near the shore has even turned white, and the stones look burnt — like they’ve been exposed to chemicals.”

According to Villarin, before the plant began its operations, he could catch up to 50 kilos of fish in a single outing -- a catch that could sustain his family and provide extra income.

Now, on most days, he returns with only two kilos — or nothing at all — and the small catch has to be divided among his four fishing companions.

He added the cost of fuel for their pump boats makes fishing an even less viable livelihood.

With fishing alone no longer providing enough income, Villarin said he now buys fish from the public market in Toledo and sells it in his community with a small markup.

He said he is hoping that local officials will take notice of the plight of fishermen like him and act to address the environmental damage caused by the coal plant.

“We’re appealing to our mayor and whoever wins the next election to help us,” Villarin said. “It’s getting harder and harder for us to survive.”

Expansion

Aboitiz plans to start building its third coal-fired power plant in Toledo City next year, with completion scheduled for 2028. The project, led by TVI, aims to address the region’s rising energy demands.

In a previous SunStar Cebu report, Ronaldo Ramos, chief operating officer of the AboitizPower Thermal Business Group, said the company is finalizing bids from equipment suppliers and awaiting key approvals, including an environmental compliance certificate (ECC) from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) and a system impact study from the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

TVI, which is a joint venture between Aboitiz Power Corp. and Vivant Corp., operates two coal-fired power plants in Toledo City with a combined capacity of 150 megawatts (MW).

The firm had reportedly secured permits for the project prior to the Department of Energy’s (DOE) moratorium on new coal-fired power plants, which was implemented in October 2020 during the Duterte administration. The moratorium remains in place.

During the Cebu Business Months summit in June this year, Ramos underscored the urgent need for energy security to support Cebu’s rapidly growing economy.

The DOE projects Cebu Province’s energy demand to reach approximately 1,400 MW by 2026, surpassing supply by 2027 if new baseload power plants are not developed.

Central Visayas is the country’s fastest-growing regional economy, recording a 7.3 percent growth rate in 2023, with its economy valued at P1.38 trillion, up from P1.29 trillion in 2022.

Cebu accounts for half of the Visayas’ total power demand, with Cebu City and the Visayan Electric franchise covering half of the province’s electricity consumption.

Ramos said the anticipated economic expansion of Cebu is at risk due to a precarious electricity supply, especially since no new baseload plant has been erected in the last six years.

“The Visayas grid experienced its highest peak of 2,525 MW last April. A lot of it was brought about by the additional consumption from El Niño. It represents a three percent increase from a previous high of 2,458 MW in 2023. This is a clear indication that demand is growing…but there are not enough investments on the supply side,” he said.

SunStar Cebu has reached out to Aboitiz for this special report, but a company representative has declined the interview request.

Moratorium

Sanlakas and the Power for People Coalition have filed charges of graft, grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service against Energy Secretary Raphael Lotilla before the Office of the Ombudsman in July this year.

The groups accused Lotilla of violating the coal moratorium and favoring AboitizPower, a company where he previously served as a board member.

Kristine Joy Argallon, legal and policy officer of the Philippine Earth Justice Center, called for a reevaluation of the coal moratorium, which currently does not cover the expansion of existing projects.

“Expanding coal projects negates the goal of phasing out coal,” she said.

She also urged government agencies to review permits and ensure compliance with DENR guidelines for ECC amendments.

Health impact assessment

In September this year, more than 70 residents, including senior citizens, from Barangays Bato, Awihao and Daanlungsod, Toledo City, held a protest to oppose the construction of a third coal-fired power plant.

The firm was also urged to conduct a health impact assessment of its planned third plant, citing health risks and environmental damage.

“We cannot bear another power plant without knowing the long-term impacts on our health and environment,” said Estela Patalinghug, Visayas coordinator of the Philippine Movement for Climate Justice.

“We demand that Aboitiz Power start putting people’s health over profit,” Patalinghug said.

Wastewater from these plants threatens the Tañon Strait, and their expansion contributes to climate change, according to the climate activists.

‘Save Tañon Strait’

The power plant expansion in Toledo City is situated across San Carlos City in Negros Occidental and adjacent to the Tañon Strait. The Tañon Strait is a protected seascape under Republic Act 11038, also known as the Extended National Integrated Protected Area System (Enipas) Act.

The Tañon Strait, the Philippines’ largest marine protected area that spans 521,018 hectares and is recognized as an Important Marine Mammal Area, is home to 14 species of dolphins and whales, including the endangered Irrawaddy dolphins.

The strait, surrounded by 42 municipalities and cities from Cebu and Negros, is also a significant fishing ground, as it provides a vital source of food and livelihood to coastal communities.

In September this year, more than 50 multi-sectoral groups from Cebu and Negros launched the “Save Tañon Strait” campaign, a coalition aimed at protecting the Tañon Strait seascape from the proposed coal plant expansion.

Argallon emphasized the urgent need to protect the Tañon Strait from threats posed by various development projects.

“Tañon Strait is home to key biodiversity and is vital to the livelihood of many fisherfolk,” Argallon said. “Protecting it is critical to ensuring ecological balance and sustaining the communities that rely on it.”

Argallon also urged government agencies to uphold existing laws and regulations.

She cited the Department of the Interior and Local Government Memorandum Circular 2022-018, which requires local government units to align projects with environmental and climate plans.

She stressed the constitutional rights of small-scale fisherfolk to access municipal waters.

Not reliable

“Coal is far from being a reliable, cost-efficient and accessible energy source, as claimed by Aboitiz. Household and business outages are increasingly caused by frequent malfunctions in coal-powered systems,” Krishna Ariola, Climate and Energy Program head of the Center for Energy, Ecology and Development (Ceed), said.

Research indicated that coal is also the main driver behind rising electricity prices, she said.

“Data shows that coal plants are the main culprits behind 51 percent of the forced outages in the past five years. Endorsing the expansion of the TVI coal plant signals that the DOE is prioritizing outdated energy sources over the well-being of our ecosystems and future generations,” she stressed.

Ariola also pointed out that while the Philippines has committed to the 1.5-degree Celsius climate target under the Paris Agreement, the country’s reliance on coal persists.

“More than 70 percent of our power mix comes from coal-fired power plants,” she said.

She also stressed that the country has abundant renewable energy resources.

Ariola urged the government to shift focus from merely maintaining the moratorium to implementing a full coal phase-out.

“It’s time for the DOE to step up. We need a policy that phases out coal entirely,” she said, emphasizing the need to harness advancements in renewable energy technologies.

The fight against coal expansion, she said, is a fight for the nation’s future.

“The era of coal should end now. We owe it to our communities and the environment to transition to clean, sustainable energy,” she said.

Ceed, a sustainability think-tank, earlier said even if all technologies for “clean coal” worked as advertised, dangerous amounts of atmospheric and marine pollution are still released by a coal-fired power plant.

According to TVI’s website, the Toledo-based power plant uses the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) and the Best Available Control Technology to minimize coal dust emissions that can harm the atmosphere.

But this was refuted by Ceed.

Brent Ivan Andres, Ceed deputy head of research and policy, earlier criticized the claims that CFB technology is a “new and clean” alternative for coal plants. He added that the technology is neither innovative nor environmentally friendly.

He raised concerns over the effectiveness of pollution control technologies in coal plants, particularly their ability to capture harmful pollutants like fly ash.

He said pollution control technologies capture fly ash only partially, with the rest released into the atmosphere, adding that coal plants claim a 99 percent capture rate, but this assumes consistent maintenance, which is unlikely given frequent summer breakdowns.

“Coal plant emissions contain toxic fly ash with pollutants like arsenic, lead and mercury, which can contaminate water sources and harm human health, especially in nearby communities. These plants also emit carbon dioxide, worsening global warming,” he said.

One health

For the Toledo residents, they are seeking actions to address the pollution from the coal-fired power plants affecting their health, ecosystem, environment and their livelihood.

As they prepare for the potential expansion of the facility, they hope their voices will be heard to safeguard their community and the Tañon Strait, a place with high biodiversity.

Their plea is clear: act now, before the damage becomes irreversible.