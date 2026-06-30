Living proud: Walter Pilapil’s journey of love, resilience

THE dream ended when it finally became possible.

After entering a mutual partnership agreement with the man he loved, Walter Pilapil believed his dream of becoming a father was finally within reach. Adoption was no longer a distant wish but a real possibility.

Yet, when the dream was already in front of him, Walter was the one who walked away.

Not because he lacked love. Not because he lacked support. But because he feared that loving a child would not be enough to stay.

Nine years earlier, Walter underwent a life-saving heart operation after suffering from heart enlargement, a condition he associated with years of stress, overwork, and lack of rest. What he initially thought was a routine checkup turned into an emergency that nearly cost him his life.

The experience changed the way he viewed the future.

"If I only have a few years left, what will happen to the child?" Walter recalled asking himself.

For Walter, becoming a father was never the question. Staying long enough to be one was. The decision was painful, but sacrifice was hardly unfamiliar to him.

Growing up different