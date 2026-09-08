Liza Soberano joins Golden Globes jury

LIZA Soberano is among the jurors for the Golden Globes Impact Prize for Documentary at the Artemis Rising Foundation during the 83rd Venice Film Festival, which will be announced on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026.

According to Variety, Soberano will join Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne, Oscar-winning producer and Artemis Rising Foundation founder Regina Scully, Oscar-winning producer and Impact Partners co-founder Geralyn White Dreyfous and Think-Film Impact Production founder and CEO Danielle Turkov Wilson.

The winning documentary will receive a $10,000 cash prize from the Artemis Rising Foundation.

“Documentary filmmaking is where some of the most courageous and unforgettable storytelling is happening today. I’m honored to serve on this jury, because celebrating documentary filmmakers isn’t only about recognizing extraordinary talent; it’s where the future of cinema is heading,” Soberano told Variety.

Soberano is currently in the United States to promote the DreamWorks Animation film “Forgotten Island,” in which she is part of the voice cast and which is set to premiere in theaters this September.

She has also reportedly been offered a reunion project with her former boyfriend and longtime love team partner Enrique Gil, but the actress is said to have turned down the offer. / TRC