Filipina actress Liza Soberano made it to the Top 10 best-dressed female celebrities at the recently concluded 2026 Governors Awards, an event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

Soberano ranked fourth on the list released by Team Super Digital Collective Fashionista on its official social media page.

American actress Zendaya claimed the No. 1 spot, followed by Korean actress Jung Ho-Yeon. Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron placed third.

Soberano was followed by Cara Delevingne in fifth place, Olivia Wilde in sixth, Tessa Thompson in seventh and Oscar honoree Glenn Close in eighth. Julianne Moore ranked ninth, while Monica Barbaro completed the Top 10.

The 99th Academy Awards, or Oscars, will take place on March 14, 2027, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. / TRC S