Liza Soberano returns to the Philippines

FILIPINA actress Liza Soberano is currently in the Philippines for what she described as a short vacation.

In her social media post, she shared photos with her family and friends, including moments bonding with Mikha Lim of BINI.

“Manila for a hot minute,” Soberano wrote in her Instagram caption on Wednesday evening, May 20, 2026.

Liza has been based in the United States since 2022, where she has been busy working on international projects. Her first Hollywood film was Lisa Frankenstein in 2024.

She is also part of the Filipino cast of the upcoming “Forgotten Island” by DreamWorks Animation, alongside H.E.R., Lea Salonga, Dolly de Leon, Manny Jacinto and Jo Koy as voice actors. / TRC S