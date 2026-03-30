Liza Soberano to star in DreamWorks’ “Forgotten Island,” celebrating Filipino culture

LIZA Soberano has been cast to voice the lead role of Raissa in DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming film “Forgotten Island,” set amid a mythical world inspired by Philippine culture.

The story, rich with iconic imagery like jeepneys and creatures drawn from Filipino folklore, follows two best friends on an unforgettable adventure. A trailer for the film was released on March 26, 2026.

Soberano stars opposite Jo, a character voiced by global singer‑songwriter H.E.R., who is of Filipino descent on her mother’s side, giving her personal cultural connection to the story.

In an Instagram post announcing her involvement, Soberano wrote, “I’m so honored and proud to be a part of such an amazing film that showcases Filipino culture and talent.”

From the makers of “Puss in Boots,” the voice cast also includes Dolly de Leon, Dave Franco, Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, and Lea Salonga. “Forgotten Island” is scheduled for release this September. (JMT)