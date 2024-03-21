LJ Go keeps lead as sister LK falters in R3

LLoyd Jefferson Go kept his lead while sister Lois Kaye Go dropped to a shared fourth in the third round of the ICTSI Ranco Palos Verdes Championship in Davao City on March 21, 2024.

Lloyd Jefferson, who shot 67 and 70 in the first two rounds, fired a 7-Under 65, highlighted by an eagle in the Par 5 nine for a 54-hole score of 202, nine ahead of joint second placers Angelo Que(72-67-71), Sean Jean Ramos (67-73-70), and Nilo Salahog (75-71-64.)

Go, a Cebu Country Club product, also had birdies in Holes 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 15, and 17.

Meanwhile, Salahog posted the best round so far at 8-under, firing off five birdies and an eagle between Holes 5 and 11.

In the women’s division Lois Kaye lost her lead after a disastrous 8-over 78 in round 3 for a three-day aggregate of 221. She is at joint fourth with Florence Yvon Bisera (74-75-72) and Laurea Duque (75-72-74), five off new leader Harmie Constantino (75-73-69).

Lois Kaye stumbled with seven bogeys and a double bogey against two birdies in round 3 to drop out of the top spot. Constantino, the only ladies player to break par in round 3, had birdies in Holes 3, 4, 6 and 8, and a bogey in Hole 9. / ML