Lj Go wins first pro title

LLOYD Jefferson Go played his worst round but his early lead was enough of a cushion as he won his first pro title in the 2024 ICTSI Rancho Palos Verdes Championship on March 22, 2024 in Davao City.

Go, who scored an impressive 7-under 65 in Round 3 to establish an eight-stroke lead going into the final round, had a pedestrian 2-over 74 in round 4 for his first victory in the Philippine Golf Tour.

“I didn’t play so well today. I couldn’t commit to my shots and for some reason I was really tight,” said Go, who signed a sponsorship deal with the Cebu Landmasters just last June, 2023.

Go finished at 12-Under for the event, four ahead of joint second placers Michael Bibat and Guido Van der Valk, who equalled Go’s blistering 65 in a round 4 rally.

Go, a Cebu Country Club alum, admitted nerves played a factor in his fourth-round struggle.

“I’ve been really looking forward to winning one tournament, and I guess it finally hit me that I’m going to win one today,” said Go, who shot 67, 70 and 65 in the first three rounds.

“In the first three days, I felt no pressure. I was just minding my own business, and I was really hitting it here and there according to plan. I was just taking it one shot at a time,” said Go, a double major graduate in accounting and finance of Seton Hall.

Despite his shots getting off target in the final round, Go managed three birdies on the final day.

“My putting was really good today,” said Go, who will pocket P350,000 for his first tour victory / ML