LLCC: Honoraria delay due to holidays, not budget shortfall

THE Lapu-Lapu City College (LLCC) assured its contract of service faculty Monday, November 24, 2025, that delayed honoraria were not due to budget shortfalls, but rather to a local holiday and weekend closures.

In a statement Monday, November 24, 2025, LLCC said the delay was caused by closures, which reduced the number of working days needed to complete necessary procedures.

The administration explained that honoraria for the first half of each month are normally released on November 22 to allow time for payroll processing and verification of clearances, academic records, and other required documents, though the schedule was impacted this time.

“The payroll schedule has nothing to do with any lack of budget nor does it indicate any absence of support from the City Government. LLCC processes its own payroll as part of its internal operations, and the City Government continues to provide steady support,” reads a portion of the statement.

It added that the City Government has fully allocated P64.3 million for its annual budget, covering salaries and honoraria for part-time faculty, and said the honorarium for November 1 to 15 will be released Monday.

The LLCC recently faced scrutiny over delayed honoraria for its part-time lecturers covering the first half of November 2025. This issue arose despite the college receiving a P64.3 million allocation from the City Government for its 2025 budget, intended to cover salaries, honoraria, and other personnel-related expenses.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chair of the Lapu-Lapu City Committee on Education, earlier called on the administration to explain the delay and stressed the need for transparency, accountability, and timely pay for educators. (DPC)