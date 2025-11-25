LLCC: No delay in teachers’ honoraria

THE Lapu-Lapu City College (LLCC) has denied the reported delay in the honoraria for its Contract of Service (CoS) faculty, dismissing claims of budget shortfalls.

The LLCC clarified there was no delay, saying the payroll was processed within the standard timeline and in accordance with required documentation procedures.

LLCC Administrator Maria Noeleen Borbajo in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Tuesday, Nov. 25, 2025, said employees are mandated to submit their Daily Time Records (DTR) twice a month, on the 15th and at the end of each month, to allow the human resource office to prepare the payroll.

She explained that for the Nov. 1 to 15 period, the process coincided with the end of the first semester, when teachers were required to submit final grades or secure academic clearance for the release of their honorarium.

With Nov. 15 falling on a Saturday, DTRs were submitted by Nov. 17 and completed by Nov. 18.

Payroll processing continued on Nov. 19 but paused on Nov. 20 due to the local fiesta holiday, followed by the weekend.

Subsequently, over P700,000 worth of salaries for 71 part-time employees were released on Nov. 24, only four working days after the DTR deadline that is within the normal processing timeline.

The issue arose when the LLCC faced scrutiny over reported delays of the honoraria for its part-time lecturers covering the first half of

November 2025.

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, chair of the Lapu-Lapu City Committee on Education Council, earlier released a statement requiring the LLCC administration to explain the reported delay.

Cuizon stressed the need for transparency, accountability, and timely pay for educators.

Borbajo dismissed rumors of insufficient funds, saying the annual budget is more than enough due to the strong support of the City Government. / DPC